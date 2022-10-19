INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Extension Service will present a free, yearlong series of workshops on community gardens beginning Thursday, Oct. 20, and continuing monthly through October 2023, according to a news release.
Workshops will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, with some adjustments in November and December around the holidays. The workshops will be in the demonstration kitchen of the Dr. Hazo W. Carter, Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building on WVSU’s campus.
This series will consist of 13 workshops that are free and open to any West Virginia resident. Workshop subjects will include garden plant seeding, community garden care and management, proper canning and food preservation and more. Participants will learn proper gardening, planting, and harvesting techniques while also participating in the planting of a large-scale community garden planned for next year’s use. Alongside the efforts of themselves and their participants will be a garden-to-table banquet hosted by the WVSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources team.
At the first workshop, participants will learn how to build and paint birdhouses out of dried gourds, and acquire more information about the use of dried products. All gourds, art supplies, and tools will be provided by the Extension ANR team and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service). Participants will be drilling, painting and drying their own gourd birdhouses to take home for personal use.
These workshops are part of a federally funded grant provided by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
To register, or for more information, contact Kyra Bowen at 904-718-0135 or by email at kyra.bowen@wvstateu.edu. Registration is not required to attend, but is appreciated to help organizers plan for materials.
