INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Extension Service will present a free, yearlong series of workshops on community gardens beginning Thursday, Oct. 20, and continuing monthly through October 2023, according to a news release.

Workshops will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, with some adjustments in November and December around the holidays. The workshops will be in the demonstration kitchen of the Dr. Hazo W. Carter, Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building on WVSU’s campus.

