INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Learn how to train young shade trees with proper pruning techniques at a workshop hosted by West Virginia State University Extension Service from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Integrated Research & Extension Building on WVSU’s campus in Institute.
“Like puppies, young trees need to be trained to achieve proper growth ‘behavior’ as they mature and grow in size,” WVSU Urban Forestry Extension Agent Liz Moss said in a news release.
Proper training through pruning helps trees deliver maximum ecosystem services as they get bigger, and helps to minimize risk by correcting some elements of poor structure before they become a serious problem.
Moss will present the workshop, which is free and open to the public and includes hands-on pruning opportunities. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring work gloves.
Registration is requested by calling Moss at 304-661-6016 or emailing elizabeth.moss@wvstateu.edu.
The WVSU IREB is located at 200 Ave. A, Building 1, Institute, on the former West Virginia Rehabilitation Center property.
