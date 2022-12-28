The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

637298ede2237.image.jpg

Sowell

INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University and INROADS College Links have formed a partnership to enhance the mission of both organizations and promote college and career readiness, the Institute school announced recently.

INROADS College Links is a national college and career readiness program for high school students interested in all aspects of academia. The program introduces students to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) and business careers while also providing professional and soft skills training, goal setting, and career immersion activities.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.