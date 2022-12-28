INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University and INROADS College Links have formed a partnership to enhance the mission of both organizations and promote college and career readiness, the Institute school announced recently.
INROADS College Links is a national college and career readiness program for high school students interested in all aspects of academia. The program introduces students to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) and business careers while also providing professional and soft skills training, goal setting, and career immersion activities.
Through the partnership, the first of its type between the two organizations, INROADS College Links will be relocating its monthly College Links meetings to the WVSU campus to expose students to college life. Meetings will take place the third Saturday of each month.
“We are committed to partnering and reaching out to the community in the Kanawha Valley and we are excited about INROADS College Links partnering with us,” said WVSU Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Dr. Stacey Sowell in a WVSU release.
Focusing primarily on students in Kanawha and Putnam counties, College Links participants will have the opportunity to experience WVSU athletics events, college and career readiness seminars and college transition sessions provided by university faculty and staff.
In addition, all qualified INROADS College Links seniors will be offered automatic admission to WVSU.
For more information about INROADS College Links, contact Program Manager LaKeisha Barron-Brown at 404-618-2063 or LBBrown@INROADS.org.
Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. Learn more at INROADS.org.
