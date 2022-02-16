The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

BUFFALO: John Booth, Energy Land Management; Haleigh Casto, English; Emily Reilly, Accounting.

CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Mechanical Engineering.

ELEANOR: Kaitlin Janda, Sports and Adventure Media.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Jonathan Kennedy, Sports and Adventure Media.

HURRICANE: Madeline Dawson, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Ryan Dean, Exercise Physiology; Rachel Gandee, Psychology; Garrett Gress, Accounting; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Miranda Signorelli, Psychology; Brady Williams, Computer Science.

LIBERTY: Carson Cottrill, Multidisciplinary Studies.

POCA: Kelly Irvine, Agribusiness Management.

RED HOUSE: Tyler Morlachetta, Environment and Energy Resources Management.

SCOTT DEPOT: Trey Bennett, Biology; Morgan Gray, Exercise Physiology; Jacob Reed, Industrial Engineering; Nathaniel Smith, Sport Management; Emma Stoops, Education/Human Services.

WINFIELD: Brittany Gray, Biology; Jacqueline Page-Lowry, Legal Studies; Lauren Pauley, English.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

BUFFALO: Haleigh Casto, English; Emily Reilly, Accounting.

CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Grace Hall, Political Science.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Chayton Hawks, Chemistry; Deane Preston, Global Supply Chain Management.

HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; AnnMarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Ethan Boyd, Engineering Track 1; Riley Coulter, Engineering Track 1; Samuel Crowder, Economics; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Jack Fuentes, Accounting, Finance; Rachel Gandee, Psychology; Isabella Hart, Engineering Track 1; Caroline Jordan, Exercise Physiology; Jeremiah Jordan, International Studies; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Computer Science; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Dylan Miller, Engineering Track 1; Ashlee Moyer, Biology; Meredith Northup, Design Studies; Gabriel Papadopoulos, Criminology; Manan Parikh, Biomedical Engineering; Amelia Pauley, English/Secondary Education; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Alexander Sayre, Finance; Jenna Sergent, Social Work; Miranda Signorelli, Psychology; Makenna Smith, Exploratory Pathway; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Megan Townsend, Health Services Management and Leadership; Samuel White, Engineering Track 2.

NITRO: John Hutchins, Philosophy.

POCA: Karissa Keech, Nursing; Luke Withrow, Engineering Track 2.

SCOTT DEPOT: Margaret Bennett, Health and Well-Being; Trey Bennett, Biology; Emily Bryant, Landscape Architecture; Nicholas Elmore, Chemistry; Kendall Hill, Forest Resources Management; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Sydnie Johnson, Health and Well-Being; Sarah Lipscomb, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Nunley, English/Secondary Education; Jasmine Phillips, Political Science; Spencer Rheinlander, Economics; Aubrey Snyder, Pre-Nursing; Madison Stamper, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Emma Stoops, Education/Human Services; Brooke Welch, Mechanical Engineering; Alexander Worrell, Political Science.

WINFIELD: Ainslee Batt, Graphic Design; Aaron Cobb, Economics; Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Morgan Duty, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Justin Legg, Pharmacy — UG Direct Admit; Evan McCray, Exercise Physiology; Lauren Pauley, English; Noah Short, Finance; Mallory Thomas, Hospitality and Tourism Management.

DEAN’S LIST

CULLODEN: Joseph Snyder, Finance.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Rachel Midkiff, Biology.

GIVEN: Margaret Smith, Computer Science.

HURRICANE: Callen Bostic, Exercise Physiology; Abigail Browning, Psychology; Peyton Burford, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Marissa Carter, Biology; Christian Casto, Marketing; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Jeffrey Chaffin, Political Science; Layla Cline, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Isabella Crouch, Biology; Ron Damron, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Isabela Davis, Integrated Studies; Madeline Dawson, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Carson Diehl, Advertising & Public Relations; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Timothy Elkins, Accounting, Finance; Jayna Elliott, Forensic Biology; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Nicholas Goad, Accounting; Madison Goff, Pre-Nursing; Benjamin Greene, Business; Erin Hefner, Exercise Physiology; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Malia Jividen, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brian Lauerman, Chemical Engineering; Gracie Martin, Exercise Physiology; Madison Mawyer, Health and Well-Being; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Jaxon Miller, History; Aaron Parker, Sports and Adventure Media; Haley Paul, Political Science; Malia Sayavong, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Erin Signorelli, Nursing; Rachel Stump, Marketing, Hospitality and Tourism Management; Eryn Thomas, Nursing; Abigail Toothman, Exercise Physiology; Jonathan Vedral, Political Science; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Glenn Whited, Economics.

LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.

POCA: Mark Casto, Finance; Alex Francis, Geology; Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Erin Karnes, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.

RED HOUSE: Philip Wilfong, Music Education.

SCOTT DEPOT: Ashton Amburgey, Accounting; Erin Basham, Elementary Education; Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Patrick Diehl, Industrial Engineering; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Camille Frye, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Rebekah Hanni, Elementary Education; Emily Hudson, Nursing; Alejandro Ortiz Hernandez, Engineering Track 2; Jack Powers, Physics; Jacob Reed, Industrial Engineering; Mackenzi Wiley, Criminology.

WINFIELD: Karson Bastug, Engineering Track 3; Maverick Gray, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Paige Morris, Exercise Physiology; Abigail Taylor, Health and Well-Being.

