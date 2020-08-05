MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Putnam County.
GRADUATES
BANCROFT: Taylor Dean, Social Work.
BUFFALO: Tanner Ballard, English, Journalism; Stacie Bowen, Nursing; Matthew Hines, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.
HURRICANE: Maxwell Adams, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Kelli Allen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Bayliss, Biology; Brennan Bish, Dentistry; Connor Bragg, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Emily Browning, Accounting; John Carnell, Chemical Engineering; Jancee Crotts, Marketing; Delaney Furr, History; Amanda Gaines, Creative Writing; Christian Hale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alexa Halkias, English, History; Kate Halkias, Psychology; Austin Harper, Industrial Engineering; Madison Hebb, Strategic Communications; Keaton Hendricks, Global Supply Chain Management; Emma Henry, Mathematics; Teresa Hoang, Computer Science; Alley Jordan, Accounting; Miranda Kimble, Dentistry; Jeanna LaBarbara, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Caroline Leadmon, Animal and Nutritional Sciences, Biochemistry; Sarah Lipinski, Psychology; Branson Martin, Exercise Physiology; Adrianna McDaniel, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Ryan Midkiff, Accounting; Evan Miles, Physical Therapy; Meredith Phillips, Biomedical Engineering; Emma Shaffer, Psychology; Makinsey Sook, Industrial Relations; Antonia Soto, Forensic and Investigative Science; Braden Stewart, Exercise Physiology; Haley Stewart, Human Performance & Health; Marissa Tolley, Social Work; Conner Watts, Marketing; Alex White, Electrical Engineering; Logan Williams, Dentistry; Trevor Withrow, Finance; Kayla Yutzy, Human Nutrition and Foods.
NITRO: Marcus Black, Law.
POCA: Tyler Bailey, Landscape Architecture; Cheyenne Hedrick, Nursing.
RED HOUSE: Ashley Hernandez, International Studies; Alyssa Rittinger, Psychology; Alaina Smith, Agricultural and Extension Education.
SCOTT DEPOT: Kayla Bailey, Business Administration; Jaret Brown, Biochemistry; Katherine Bryant, Athletic Training; Grace Burchett, General Business; Coltin Gore, Accounting; Matthew Hancock, Accounting; Joe Hare, Medicine; Amal Khan, Psychology.
WINFIELD: Noah Barker, Multidisciplinary Studies; Haley Gillispie, Criminology, Political Science; Julie Gilmore, Psychology; Jessica Hartley, Industrial Engineering; Kaitlin Lewis, Occupational Therapy; Haley Litton, Occupational Therapy; Kalyn McCray, Exercise Physiology; Cortney Stauffer, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Williams, Professional Pharmacy; Megan Wilson, Safety Management.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
BUFFALO: Matthew Hines, Aerospace Engineering.
CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Joseph Snyder, Business.
GIVEN: Margaret Smith, Computer Engineering.
HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; Maxwell Adams, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; Tyler Bayliss, Biology; Annmarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Jeffrey Boggess, Advertising & Public Relations; Emmelia Braun, Biology; Emily Browning, Accounting; Margaret Buchanan, Nursing; John Carnell, Chemical Engineering; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Jancee Crotts, Marketing; Madeline Dawson, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Jack Fuentes, Accounting; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Anna Gordon, Finance; Alexa Halkias, English, History; Austin Harper, Industrial Engineering; Keaton Hendricks, Global Supply Chain Management; Alley Jordan, Accounting; Jeremiah Jordan, International Studies; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Engineering Track 1; Jeanna LaBarbara, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Adam Lambert, Horticulture; Caroline Leadmon, Biochemistry; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Joseph Matusic, Biochemistry; Adrianna McDaniel, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Christian Meffert, Journalism; Ryan Midkiff, Accounting; Jaxon Miller, History; Natalie Neville, Exercise Physiology; Haley O’Neal, Elementary Education; Emma Shaffer, Psychology; Miranda Signorelli, Psychology; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Haley Stewart, Human Performance & Health; Sophie Trosclair, Elementary Education; Kayla Yutzy, Human Nutrition and Foods.
POCA: Alex Francis, Geology; Karissa Keech, Nursing.
RED HOUSE: Connor Fields, Biology.
SCOTT DEPOT: Trey Bennett, Biology; Samantha Boggess, Elementary Education; Katherine Bryant, Athletic Training; Lillian Dearing, Psychology; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Amal Khan, Psychology; Divija Kottapalli, Biomedical Engineering; Maddy Murphy, Psychology; Emma Stoops, Elementary Education; Brooke Welch, Aerospace Engineering; Mackenzi Wiley, General Arts and Sciences.
WINFIELD: Tate Dixon, Environmental and Natural Resource Economics; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Haley Gillispie, Criminology, Political Science; Julie Gilmore, Psychology; Valerie Gress, Elementary Education; Jessica Hartley, Industrial Engineering; Alexandra Kuhl, Elementary Education; Madison Martin, Communication Studies; Evan McCray, Exercise Physiology; Lauren Pauley, English; Karly Walker, Pre-Nursing.
DEAN’S LIST
BUFFALO: John Booth, Energy Land Management; Haleigh Casto, English; Timothy Eads, Strategic Communications; Emily Reilly, Accounting.
CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Mechanical Engineering; Lewis Witte, Economics.
ELEANOR: Rowen Samms, Athletic Training.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Coen Preston, Nursing; Deane Preston, Finance, Global Supply Chain Management.
HURRICANE: Bailey Allen, Nursing; AbiGail Ball, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lindsey Beane, Marketing; Jacqueline Bonar, Advertising & Public Relations; Ryan Brown, General Business; Peyton Burford, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Amy Fisher, Biology; Rachel Gandee, Psychology; Cristal Garcia, Social Work; Braxton Gatens, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Caylee Greene, Biology; Anthony Halkias, Journalism; Madison Hebb, Strategic Communications; Nathaniel James, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Mason LeMaster, Interactive Design for Media; Sarah Lipinski, Psychology; Maria Mace, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Tristan Moore, English; Joseph Muto, Exercise Physiology; Nicholas Muto, Marketing; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Meghan Shaffer, Marketing; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Rachel Stump, Finance; Conner Watts, Marketing; Madylin Weeks, Marketing; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Trevor Withrow, Finance.
LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.
NITRO: Kaitlyn Donalson, Biology; Chelsey Harrison, Management.
POCA: Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Kelly Irvine, Agribusiness Management; Evan Jarrett, Pre-Athletic Training.
RED HOUSE: Ashley Hernandez, International Studies; Alyssa Rittinger, Psychology; Alaina Smith, Agricultural and Extension Education; Amanda Smith, Religious Studies.
SCOTT DEPOT: Aaron Blackwell, Nursing; Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Meagan Cavender, Social Work; Robert Cook, Engineering Track 2; Augustus Coppala, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Ryan Daly, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Patrick Diehl, Industrial Engineering; Alexis Dodson, Forensic and Investigative Science; Coltin Gore, Accounting; Matthew Hancock, Accounting; Anthony Imperial, Civil Engineering; Sydnie Johnson, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Ivy Keen, Psychology; Nathaniel Smith, Sport Management; Darcie Trotter, Dental Hygiene; Alexander Worrell, Political Science.
WINFIELD: Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Morgan Duty, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brandon Jividen, Marketing; Taylor Shreve, Engineering Track 2; Elizabeth Zegeer, Human Nutrition and Foods.