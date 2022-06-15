MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from our area.
Graduates
CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Lewis Witte, Economics.
ELEANOR: Rowen Samms, Athletic Training.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Deane Preston, Global Supply Chain Management.
HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; Rachel Baker, Health Administration; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; AnnMarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Timothy Elkins, Accounting, Finance; Conner Fowler, Finance; Anthony Halkias, Journalism; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Austin Kerns, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Jacob King, Biology; Grace Krisher, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Gracie Martin, Exercise Physiology; Madison Mawyer, Health and Well-Being; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Jaxon Miller, History, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Sarah Moore, Software Engineering; Nick Reeder, Public Administration; Njeri Segrest-Brooks, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics; Meghan Shaffer, Finance; Alexis Sharp, Occupational Therapy; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Peyton Sims, Biochemistry; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Political Science; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering.
LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.
NITRO: Haley Cochran, English.
POCA: Karissa Keech, Nursing.
RED HOUSE: Lillian Byars, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Trent Covert, Mechanical Engineering; Roy Kuhl, Multidisciplinary Studies.
SCOTT DEPOT: Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Augustus Coppala, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Camille Frye, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Ronald Gwinn, Medicine; Amanda Haynes, General Business; Sydnie Johnson, Health and Well-Being; Seth Polk, Business Administration; Jack Powers, Physics; John Rogers, Sport Management; Madison Satterfield, Occupational Therapy; Madison Stamper, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Mackenzie Walker, Professional Pharmacy; Mackenzi Wiley, Criminology; Alex Worrell, Philosophy, Political Science.
WINFIELD: Nidia Carrasco, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Laura Davis, Physical Therapy; Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Morgan Duty, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Michael Englund, Management; Haley Gillispie, Public Administration; Ryan Loughry, Finance; Noah Short, Finance.
President’s List
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Rachel Midkiff, Biology.
HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Ethan Boyd, Electrical Engineering; Christian Casto, Marketing; Riley Coulter, Biomedical Engineering; Samuel Crowder, Economics; Jack Fuentes, Accounting, Finance; Benjamin Greene, Business; Isabella Hart, Aerospace Engineering; Caroline Jordan, Exercise Physiology; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Computer Science; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Dylan Miller, Chemical Engineering; Jaxon Miller, History; Ashlee Moyer, Biology; Gabriel Papadopoulos, Criminology; Manan Parikh, Biomedical Engineering; Amelia Pauley, English/Secondary Education; Alexander Sayre, Finance; Jenna Sergent, Social Work; Erin Signorelli, Nursing; Makenna Smith, English/Secondary Education; Megan Townsend, Health Services Management and Leadership; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Samuel White, Biomedical Engineering.
POCA: Alex Francis, Geology; Luke Withrow, Engineering Track 2.
SCOTT DEPOT: Ashton Amburgey, Accounting; Erin Basham, Elementary Education; Margaret Bennett, Health and Well-Being; Emily Bryant, Landscape Architecture; Nicholas Elmore, Chemistry; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Sarah Lipscomb, Exercise Physiology; Alejandro Ortiz Hernandez, Engineering Track 2; Jasmine Phillips, Political Science; Spencer Rheinlander, Economics; Brooke Welch, Mechanical Engineering; Alex Worrell, Philosophy, Political Science.
WINFIELD: Ainslee Batt, Graphic Design; Aaron Cobb, Economics; Morgan Duty, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Kendall Hill, Forest Resources Management; Katelynn Hinkle, Integrated Studies; Justin Legg, Pharmacy — UG Direct Admit; Emily Schubert, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources.
Dean’s List
BUFFALO: Sara Kilgore, Advertising & Public Relations.
CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Chayton Hawks, STEM Pathway; Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Deane Preston, Global Supply Chain Management.
HURRICANE: Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; Callen Bostic, Exercise Physiology; Sydney Cain, Nursing; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Isabela Davis, Psychology; Preston DeWitt, Business; Abigail Edwards, Electrical Engineering; Timothy Elkins, Accounting, Finance; Bailey Gatens, Social Work; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Morgan Hudnall, Elementary Education; Malia Jividen, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Grace Krisher, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brian Lauerman, Chemical Engineering; Miya Lupashunski, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Austin Meffert, Business; Alyssa Mize, Chemical Engineering; Natalie Neville, Exercise Physiology; Rachel O’Dell, Integrated Studies; Aaron Parker, Sports and Adventure Media; Haley Paul, Political Science; Lydia Peterson, Horticulture; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Njeri Segrest-Brooks, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics; Madison Smith, Elementary Education; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Abigail Toothman, Exercise Physiology; JT Vedral, Political Science; Jodi Wright, Nursing.
NITRO: Kaitlyn Donalson, Psychology.
POCA: Mark Casto, Finance; Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.
RED HOUSE: Lillian Byars, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Philip Wilfong, Music Education.
SCOTT DEPOT: Aaron Blackwell, Nursing; William Bowen, Biology; Olivia Dameron, Nursing; Kirsten Godish, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nic James, Engineering Track 2; Divija Kottapalli, Biomedical Engineering; Hannah Nunley, English/Secondary Education; Aubrey Snyder, Pre-Nursing; Lilianna Snyder, Interior Design; Madison Stamper, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.
WINFIELD: Karson Bastug, Engineering Track 3; Lachlan Courts, Biology; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Michael Englund, Management; Jacob Hoyer, STEM Pathway; Olivia Lavender, Elementary Education; Hunter Morris, Health and Well-Being; Rozetta Raines, Psychology; Mallory Thomas, Hospitality and Tourism Management.