The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from our area.

Graduates

CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Lewis Witte, Economics.

ELEANOR: Rowen Samms, Athletic Training.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Deane Preston, Global Supply Chain Management.

HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; Rachel Baker, Health Administration; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; AnnMarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Timothy Elkins, Accounting, Finance; Conner Fowler, Finance; Anthony Halkias, Journalism; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Austin Kerns, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Jacob King, Biology; Grace Krisher, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Gracie Martin, Exercise Physiology; Madison Mawyer, Health and Well-Being; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Jaxon Miller, History, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Sarah Moore, Software Engineering; Nick Reeder, Public Administration; Njeri Segrest-Brooks, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics; Meghan Shaffer, Finance; Alexis Sharp, Occupational Therapy; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Peyton Sims, Biochemistry; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Political Science; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering.

LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.

NITRO: Haley Cochran, English.

POCA: Karissa Keech, Nursing.

RED HOUSE: Lillian Byars, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Trent Covert, Mechanical Engineering; Roy Kuhl, Multidisciplinary Studies.

SCOTT DEPOT: Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Augustus Coppala, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Camille Frye, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Ronald Gwinn, Medicine; Amanda Haynes, General Business; Sydnie Johnson, Health and Well-Being; Seth Polk, Business Administration; Jack Powers, Physics; John Rogers, Sport Management; Madison Satterfield, Occupational Therapy; Madison Stamper, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Mackenzie Walker, Professional Pharmacy; Mackenzi Wiley, Criminology; Alex Worrell, Philosophy, Political Science.

WINFIELD: Nidia Carrasco, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Laura Davis, Physical Therapy; Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Morgan Duty, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Michael Englund, Management; Haley Gillispie, Public Administration; Ryan Loughry, Finance; Noah Short, Finance.

President’s List

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Rachel Midkiff, Biology.

HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Ethan Boyd, Electrical Engineering; Christian Casto, Marketing; Riley Coulter, Biomedical Engineering; Samuel Crowder, Economics; Jack Fuentes, Accounting, Finance; Benjamin Greene, Business; Isabella Hart, Aerospace Engineering; Caroline Jordan, Exercise Physiology; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Computer Science; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Dylan Miller, Chemical Engineering; Jaxon Miller, History; Ashlee Moyer, Biology; Gabriel Papadopoulos, Criminology; Manan Parikh, Biomedical Engineering; Amelia Pauley, English/Secondary Education; Alexander Sayre, Finance; Jenna Sergent, Social Work; Erin Signorelli, Nursing; Makenna Smith, English/Secondary Education; Megan Townsend, Health Services Management and Leadership; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Samuel White, Biomedical Engineering.

POCA: Alex Francis, Geology; Luke Withrow, Engineering Track 2.

SCOTT DEPOT: Ashton Amburgey, Accounting; Erin Basham, Elementary Education; Margaret Bennett, Health and Well-Being; Emily Bryant, Landscape Architecture; Nicholas Elmore, Chemistry; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Sarah Lipscomb, Exercise Physiology; Alejandro Ortiz Hernandez, Engineering Track 2; Jasmine Phillips, Political Science; Spencer Rheinlander, Economics; Brooke Welch, Mechanical Engineering; Alex Worrell, Philosophy, Political Science.

WINFIELD: Ainslee Batt, Graphic Design; Aaron Cobb, Economics; Morgan Duty, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Kendall Hill, Forest Resources Management; Katelynn Hinkle, Integrated Studies; Justin Legg, Pharmacy — UG Direct Admit; Emily Schubert, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources.

Dean’s List

BUFFALO: Sara Kilgore, Advertising & Public Relations.

CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Chayton Hawks, STEM Pathway; Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Deane Preston, Global Supply Chain Management.

HURRICANE: Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; Callen Bostic, Exercise Physiology; Sydney Cain, Nursing; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Isabela Davis, Psychology; Preston DeWitt, Business; Abigail Edwards, Electrical Engineering; Timothy Elkins, Accounting, Finance; Bailey Gatens, Social Work; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Morgan Hudnall, Elementary Education; Malia Jividen, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Grace Krisher, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brian Lauerman, Chemical Engineering; Miya Lupashunski, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Austin Meffert, Business; Alyssa Mize, Chemical Engineering; Natalie Neville, Exercise Physiology; Rachel O’Dell, Integrated Studies; Aaron Parker, Sports and Adventure Media; Haley Paul, Political Science; Lydia Peterson, Horticulture; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Njeri Segrest-Brooks, Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics; Madison Smith, Elementary Education; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Abigail Toothman, Exercise Physiology; JT Vedral, Political Science; Jodi Wright, Nursing.

NITRO: Kaitlyn Donalson, Psychology.

POCA: Mark Casto, Finance; Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.

RED HOUSE: Lillian Byars, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Philip Wilfong, Music Education.

SCOTT DEPOT: Aaron Blackwell, Nursing; William Bowen, Biology; Olivia Dameron, Nursing; Kirsten Godish, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nic James, Engineering Track 2; Divija Kottapalli, Biomedical Engineering; Hannah Nunley, English/Secondary Education; Aubrey Snyder, Pre-Nursing; Lilianna Snyder, Interior Design; Madison Stamper, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.

WINFIELD: Karson Bastug, Engineering Track 3; Lachlan Courts, Biology; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Michael Englund, Management; Jacob Hoyer, STEM Pathway; Olivia Lavender, Elementary Education; Hunter Morris, Health and Well-Being; Rozetta Raines, Psychology; Mallory Thomas, Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.