The West Virginia kid is out seeing the world.
Born and for the most part raised in Morgantown — his family did live in Fort Ashby in Hampshire County for a few years when he was young — Nate Adrian is spreading his wings. Basketball has taken him far from home.
A former Ridgedale Elementary Charger, South Middle Stallion, Morgantown High Mohigan and West Virginia Mountaineer, Adrian is now playing professional basketball for MBC Mykolaiv, which is in the Ukraine Superleague.
This is Adrian’s second season playing in Europe, as he spent last year on a team in Bordeaux, France. He led JSA in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 per game) last season, but was looking to move up to a better program this year.
Thus the 6-foot-9 forward landed in the Ukraine Superleague.
Mykolaiv had already played four games — losing all four — by the time Adrian signed a contract and was able to join the team a few weeks ago. Since arriving, Adrian has team highs of 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to go along with 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals while playing 32.1 minutes per game.
“I’m playing all right. I got off a plane after not playing for seven months, and I was in a game two days later. I haven’t stopped since,” noted Adrian recently. “Considering those circumstances, I think I’ve played pretty well, though I can definitely play better. Once I get settled in, I think I’ll start to do better.”
In the hierarchy of professional basketball, certainly nothing tops the NBA. There are good leagues in Germany, France, Spain and Italy as well, though each have multiple divisions with upper and lower levels. The Ukraine Superleague is regarded among the middle of the many in Europe.
“It’s good competition. It’s a respected league,” acknowledged Adrian. “I wouldn’t say it’s Big 12 level, but the Big 12 is some of the best basketball in the world, so that’s no knock to this league. It’s still good basketball.
“My goal is to play well here, and then hopefully I can get back to western Europe into an even better league.”
The style of play in Europe often features big men who can shoot, and that includes what’s played in Ukraine.
Though known for his scrappy defense at West Virginia, where he finished with 134 steals, 792 points and 516 rebounds in his career (2014-17), Adrian has also always had the ability to hit from outside. He made 104 of 334 3-pointers at WVU and connected on eight of his first 27 shots from beyond the arc at Mykolaiv.
“It’s European basketball,” he said. “There is a lot of ball-screen action, a lot of sets. It’s definitely a European style.”
Maybe the biggest change for Adrian comes on the other end of the court.
“The defense is more laid back and let them come to you, and that’s definitely not what I’m used to doing,” he said.
“Every team has a few bigs. It’s not as big as other places, though.”
In terms of schedule, Mykolaiv has come to the end of the first half of its regular season. Because of COVID-19, which is also raging in Ukraine and all of Europe, just like the U.S., there is not an end date yet to the season like there normally would be.
Adrian flew home this past week to spend the holidays with his family in Morgantown before returning to Ukraine for the second half of the season, which starts in January.
“We don’t have the schedule for the second half of the season yet,” explained Adrian. “They only scheduled up through December to see how many games got completed. They’ll reschedule any games that got canceled, and then they’ll schedule the second half of the season. So, we don’t have a definitive end to the season yet.
“We generally play two games per week — either Thursday-Saturday or Friday-Sunday. Practice-wise, we usually practice twice a day at 11 (a.m.) and seven (p.m.). It’s nothing too crazy. It keeps me busy, so I’m happy about that.”
Two-a-day practices may sound tough, but for a player who spent four years in Bob Huggins’ grind, what he’s seeing now pales in comparison.
“It’s not a three-hour Huggs practice,” Adrian chuckled. “We usually do some drills in the morning and then scrimmage five-on-five at night. The day before a game we’ll walk through the scouting report. It’s not too bad.”
Mykoliav is located in southern Ukraine, not far from the Black Sea coast. It is less than 50 miles from Odessa, a city of over a million people, so there are things to do, if Adrian wants to get out for some sightseeing.
“There are 400,000 people in the town I’m in, so it’s pretty good size,” Nate explained in his Skype interview. “Since I’ve gotten here, it’s never rained, and 35 degrees and cloudy every single day. I haven’t seen the sun since I’ve been here. There is no snow yet, but I’m assuming we will get some.
“This city used to be the main port where they built Soviet ships and submarines and stuff. It’s still a big port city.”
Adrian is big into the social scene, so finding a place to go out isn’t a concern for him. He became engaged this summer to Lucky Lucente, who is an elementary school teacher back in Morgantown, so the only nightlife he’s searching for involves finding a place to get something to eat.
“Things are cheap enough here that I can actually eat at a restaurant,” he smiled, recalling the much higher cost of living he experienced last year in France. “The other day I got filet medallions and bruschetta for $6. And it was real steak!”
While the Mykoliav roster is comprised mainly of Ukrainian natives, there is a pair of North Americans whom Adrian has befriended — Darnell Edge, a 6-foot-2 guard from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, and Keith Omoerah, a 6-foot-5 guard from Manitoba, Canada.
Language — Ukrainians speak Russian and their currency is hyrvnia — can be a problem for all of them.
“Some people speak English; there’s no chance I’m speaking Russian,” he smirked. “We’re just struggling though it.
“Fortunately at the restaurant we go to, there are a couple of waitresses there who speak enough English we can order, so we’re good.”
Basketball has a universal language, but if Adrian needs further details, there is enough communication to get by.
“My coach can speak a little bit of English,” he noted. “Most guys on the team can speak pretty good English, so they can translate to us.”
The communication can be rough, admitted Adrian, but not as rough as some of the roads in Ukraine, even in the modern charter buses the team uses.
“We’ve taken a couple long road trips already. There is not much to see between here and there. The roads are horrible,” he said. “I was on a gravel road for three-and-a-half hours on one trip. That was bad. Not every road is like that, but some are pretty rough.
“When we have a game, there are no fans right now. That’s hard to get used to.”
Adrian contracted COVID-19 in Morgantown this past summer and spent a couple days in the hospital recovering.
The good part of that is it’s unlikely he’ll contract the coronavirus again soon.
“I had an antibody test, and I still have the antibodies from when I had the virus in the summer,” he said. “So I don’t even have to get tested anymore.”
Adrian is enjoying his time playing basketball and seeing the world, but quickly points out this is definitely not a permanent arrangement. After all, he has a tattoo that graces his shoulder — “If I wake in West Virginia, I have won.”