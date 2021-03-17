The West Virginia University men’s basketball team received a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will face 14th-seeded Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in the Indianapolis area.
Times and locations for first-round games have not been announced, as of press-time.
The Mountaineers (18-9) are one of seven Big 12 Conference teams to earn bids to the tournament. The only conference with more entrants is the Big Ten, with nine.
WVU coach Bob Huggins said he was pleased with the NCAA seeding.
“Pleased. I’m pleased with the seed where we are,” Huggins said. “Go home, watch four or five Morehead games, then I can fill you in a little better.”
While WVU lost their last two games going into the NCAA Tournament, Huggins said the respect of the Big 12 was evident in the tournament seeding, which had the Mountaineers as the No. 10 overall seed.
“I think the fact that we struggled a bit down the stretch and (lost) nine games and we’re a No. 3 seed, that bodes well for who we played,” Huggins said. “I think we played as good a schedule as virtually anybody has.”
Huggins did not know much about his opponent during Sunday’s interview session because he had not had a chance to see film of the Eagles. Instead, he was more focused on when his team would be able to take the floor again.
The Mountaineers get that opportunity on the first full day of NCAA Tournament games on Friday at a time to be later announced by the NCAA Tournament committee, headed by Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart.
After a pair of disappointing losses to Oklahoma State — one to end the regular season and the other in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Huggins said his team is eager to get back on the floor, no matter who the opponent may be.
“We’ve been off a while,” Huggins said. “We’re kind of anxious to play again.”
Morehead State (23-7) earned an automatic NCAA bid by winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, defeating top-seed Belmont 86-71 in the title game.
Under head coach Preston Spradlin, the Eagles started the year at 4-6 overall, but enter the NCAA Tournament on a seven-game winning streak and winners of 19 of their last 20 games.
The growth of the Eagles is predicated on the growth of freshman Johni Broome, who averaged 13.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Huggins referenced all nine of WVU’s losses coming to teams in the NCAA Tournament, which is a far cry from the Ohio Valley Conference slate.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is that they didn’t play in the Big 12,” Huggins said. “There’s a bit of a difference.”
A win on Friday would be the 900th in Huggins career, but more importantly to the veteran coach, it would mean the Mountaineers continue their quest for a title in the NCAA Tournament.
If the Mountaineers win their first-round game, they’ll play Sunday against the winner of No. 6 seed San Diego State and No. 11 seed Syracuse.
Huggins acknowledged that, if his team gets past Morehead State in Friday’s first round, the matchup with either of those teams would come against a pair of familiar opponents.
“We’ve played San Diego State before,” Huggins said. “We played them in Las Vegas and, obviously, we’ve played Syracuse a bunch from back in the old Big East days. Those two guys, I know very, very well.”