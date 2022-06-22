WINFIELD — The WVU Extension Office in Putnam County will accept Agricultural Exhibits, Open Class Exhibits and Baking Competition Entries for the Putnam County Fair at two locations in July.
Those times and locations are:
WVU Extension office in the Eleanor Plaza: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. July 6; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. July 7; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 8.
Mary Ball Exhibit Hall at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor: 3-6 p.m. July 8.
Agricultural Exhibits are as follows:
1. Section 1 — Potatoes
2. Section 2 — Vegetables
3. Section 3 — Jumbo Vegetables
4. Section 4 — Fruits
5. Section 5 — Hay
6. Section 6- Eggs
The Open Class exhibits include the following Categories:
1. Food Preservation: All home-canning products
2. Quilts
3. Crafts
4. Needle Work
5. Arts and Photography
6. Flowers Show
The 2022 baking contest categories are as follows:
1. Family Cookie Contest
2. Healthy Dessert Contest
3. Cake Decorating Contest
4. Homemade Cupcake Contest
5. Homemade Bread Contest
Junior entries (younger than age 16) will be accepted for all divisions. All entries must be the work of individual exhibitors. No entries from licensed business will be accepted. Rules for all can be found at the WVU Putnam County Extension Service Facebook Page.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.