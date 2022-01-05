Sunday continued a long and busy week in terms of West Virginia football roster news.
Defensive lineman Dante Stills announced via social media that he would return for the 2022 season, thus taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Meanwhile, junior-college transfer defensive back Jackie Matthews revealed that he would enter the transfer portal and play somewhere else in his final year of eligibility.
Stills’ announcement, which came shortly after Matthews made his, included a picture of himself on the field against Texas with two words — “I’M BACK.” The Fairmont Senior product recorded 36 tackles with a team-high 15 for loss last season and also led the Mountaineers with seven sacks.
Matthews’ social media post was much longer.
“Dear Mountaineer Family,” Matthews’ statement read. “I would like to begin by thanking God because without him this wouldn’t be possible. I want to thank West Virginia University for giving me an opportunity to compete at a high level earning my degree. To my brothers, thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself daily. I will forever be grateful for the bonds I’ve built. To Mountaineer nation thank you for always being there for me throughout my ups and downs. I will cherish those moments for a lifetime.
“This has been the hardest decision of my life but I made a choice that was best for me and my future. With that being said, I’ll be entering my name into the portal and use my final year as a grad transfer.”
Matthews made his first start a season ago as a redshirt sophomore after transferring in from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after the 2019 season. This year, he became a fixture in the defensive backfield, finishing with an interception and three pass breakups while making 44 tackles with 6.5 coming for loss.
The news wrapped up a week in which several Mountaineers made announcements concerning their futures. Both quarterback Jarret Doege and wide receiver Winston Wright revealed that they would also enter the portal while linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo declared his intentions to return to Morgantown to take advantage of his extra season.
