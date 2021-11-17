West Virginia went to Kansas on Saturday to face Kansas State in what it believed to be a must-win game in Manhattan, only to spend the afternoon giving it away.
By losing 34-17 to the streaking Wildcats, who now have won four in a row and defeated the Mountaineers for the first time in six years, WVU left itself on the verge of being shut out of a bowl game. Needing six wins to become bowl eligible, WVU must not only beat Kansas in the regular-season finale but also find a way to upset the Texas Longhorns next Saturday in Morgantown.
If the Mountaineers (4-6) pull it off, they will wind up in a smaller, less prestigious bowl game, but at least they won’t have to go through life wondering how things could have come so undone in a season they approached with so much hope and anticipation following a year-long struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties that went with it.
One thing is certain: WVU had no one but itself to blame in Saturday’s loss to K-State, which took advantage of a month’s worth of Mountaineer mishaps in the first half alone to improve to 7-3.
Outgained by WVU 345 yards to 299, the Wildcats played nearly impeccable football while the Mountaineers did everything wrong short of taking the field with their helmets on backward.
“They did absolutely nothing in the game to beat themselves,” WVU coach Neal Brown said of the Wildcats, “and that’s hard, and they did that. Zero turnovers. They had one penalty the entire game. They didn’t have any unforced errors.
“We had unforced errors all over the place. We had huge drops in the first half. We had blown coverage on fourth down to set up their last touchdown. We missed tackles. We are using poor technique. It’s not an effort issue. It’s us not doing things we need to do to win games — ball security, blocking, tackling. It’s technique errors.”
Brown was not the only frustrated person in the WVU locker room. His players were the same.
“We’re definitely frustrated,” receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton said. “I think it’s time for us to turn around the program. I just want to make sure we’re on the right track. We’re not trying to lose, clearly. I feel everybody is putting their best foot forward. Everyone has to dial in a find out what’s wrong and lock in.
“We have certain non-negotiables in our program. For us to go out and shoot ourselves in the foot hurts. It was a close game and could have had a different outcome, but we shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t recover.”
On the Mountaineers’ second offensive play of the game, following a determined 9-yard bulldozer of a run by Leddie Brown, Winston Wright let a perfect pass that would have been a first down and probably a lot more slip through his hands and bounce into the air, where it was intercepted, leading to the game’s first touchdown, a 2-yard run by Joe Ervin.
Seven minutes later Kansas State’s lead had swelled to 14-0 as Ty Bowman swooped in, blocked a Tyler Sumpter punt and teammate Marvin Martin picked it up and took it 7 yards into the end zone.
Two turnovers, two touchdowns.
Another game-changing error came on a WVU interception that would have put the Mountaineers in business, except that blitzing linebacker VanDarius Cowan was nailed for a textbook example of targeting, wiping out the interception and getting himself ejected and injured along the way.
Kansas State led 17-3 at halftime, with Deuce Vaughn rushing for 121 yards and a TD on 25 carries and quarterback Skyler Thompson completing 17 of 21 passes, showing the way.
WVU was eager to come out and force the issue in the second half, but the Mountaineers gave up a 65-yard kickoff return right out of the locker room. Thompson took care of the rest as he threw to Sammy Wheeler for a 4-yard TD and a 24-3 lead.
WVU pulled out all the stops, made three fourth-down tries and cut the deficit to 24-17 on two touchdown passes by Jarret Doege — a 13-yarder to Reese Smith in the third quarter and a 3-yarder to Wright with 11:50 to go in the fourth.
But that was as close as the Mountaineers would get.
A 35-yard completion to Sammy Wheeler, made possible by a blown coverage in the Mountaineer secondary, led to a four-yard touchdown run by Vaughn, and a K-State field goal set the final score.
That took the last hope away from WVU but the Mountaineers had one more catastrophe awaiting them, Leddie Brown fumbling the ball away when there was still enough time left for a comeback.
Once again, Doege had statistics that looked better than they really were, completing 27 of 45 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but also two interceptions.