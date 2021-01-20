The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December 2020 graduates.

Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.

The December WVU Parkersburg graduates for Putnam County include:

  • Buffalo: Hannah Matthews, AAS, Nursing.
  • Hurricane: Jordan Lane, BAS, Child Development.

Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:

  • Buffalo: Hannah Matthews.
  • Eleanor: Phaedra Burke.
  • Hometown: Joseph Nesbitt.
  • Liberty: Travis Hanna.
  • Scott Depot: Adrien Gibbs.
  • Winfield: Andrew Gillispie.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.