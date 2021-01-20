PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December 2020 graduates.
Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude.
The December WVU Parkersburg graduates for Putnam County include:
- Buffalo: Hannah Matthews, AAS, Nursing.
- Hurricane: Jordan Lane, BAS, Child Development.
Students named to the Dean’s List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:
- Buffalo: Hannah Matthews.
- Eleanor: Phaedra Burke.
- Hometown: Joseph Nesbitt.
- Liberty: Travis Hanna.
- Scott Depot: Adrien Gibbs.
- Winfield: Andrew Gillispie.