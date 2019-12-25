The West Virginia University football team took aim at building depth and finding players at positions of immediate need during the recruiting process for the Class of 2020.
Neal Brown — entering his second season as the coach at West Virginia — announced the school received letters of intent from 18 recruits on Wednesday to open the national early signing period.
West Virginia was especially thin along its offensive line and in the defensive secondary in 2019, so Brown and his staff addressed the issue. Of the 18 players WVU signed on Wednesday, eight are listed as either offensive linemen or defensive backs, according to 247Sports.
“Heavy focus on O-line and DBs in this class,” Brown said.
The Mountaineers signed four offensive lineman Wednesday — 6-foot-2, 277 pound Fairmont Senior standout center Zach Frazier (also a three-time wrestling state champion at 285 pounds), Chris Mayo (6-5, 325) from New Jersey, junior college guard Tariq Stewart (6-4, 318) from ASA College in New York and Jordan White (6-3, 295) from Dematha Catholic in Maryland.
Brown and his staff literally scoured the globe looking for help in the secondary. The Mountaineers signed Jairo Faverus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back from the Netherlands who has been playing his prep ball in the United Kingdom. Other defensive backs to send NLIs to WVU on Wednesday were Daryl Porter from Florida, Jackie Matthews from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and David Vincent-Okoli — the only four-star recruit in WVU’s class according to 247Sports — out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.
Recruiting the top players from within the state of West Virginia has also been a stated priority for Brown and his staff since arriving at WVU 11 months ago, and on Wednesday the Mountaineers made good on that goal. In addition to Frazier, West Virginia also signed standout Bluefield defensive end Sean Martin, listed at 6-5, 255.
Martin originally gave a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina before flipping to WVU on Dec. 1.
“Sean had an incredible run,” Brown said Wednesday. “I think he’ll continue to play basketball. They have a chance to win the state in basketball. (They have a) winning program down at Bluefield.
“We were just consistent. (Assistant coaches) Chad Scott and Jordan Lesley were really persistent. We had a setback early on with (Martin) when he made an earlier commitment, but we stayed persistent and stayed consistent with him. That was probably as important a win as we had (in recruiting) not just for Sean, but for the future (of recruiting) in state.”
Coming into Wednesday, West Virginia had verbal commitments from 16 players. All 16 signed, while Brown and his staff were also able to make two late additions to the group. First came the signature of 6-3, 255-pound defensive linemen Ahkeem Mesidor — a Canadian who played at Florida’s Clearwater Academy International and held offers from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UCLA, among others. Then Wednesday afternoon the real shocker came in with Sam Brown, a highly sought-after receiver listed at 6-3 and 185 who was thought by many to be headed to the Florida Gators.
The West Virginia coach also said Wednesday he intends to add another running back to this group by the time February’s signing day rolls around. WVU running back Martell Pettaway recently announced he would transfer from the Mountaineers, leaving West Virginia with very few options at the position heading into the spring.
“This class isn’t done,” said Brown. “We still have a chance at maybe an addition later today. We will have some additions in February. And, as you know, we have some creative ways to add players (after signing day).”