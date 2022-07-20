The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Big 12 Media Days Football
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during a news conference at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — West Virginia has had a successful off-season in many areas, according to head coach Neal Brown, and one of those has been the rebuilding of a defense via the transfer portal.

Brown is banking on veteran leadership from the likes of Dante Stills, Taijh Alston and Charles Woods, but believes that the experience of some of his off-season additions will prove valuable.

