HUNTINGTON — From a contentious strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital to a new bridge at Ritter Park and court action drawing national and international attention, 2021 was a year to remember in the Tri-State.
And did we mention there was a global pandemic continuing to wreak havoc?
Here are the most significant local stories as chosen by members of The Herald-Dispatch news staff:
Local strikes
In November, for the first time in 23 years, more than 900 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital went on strike after being unable to negotiate a new contract with hospital executives. The workers walked out over wages and health care premiums and benefits. The strike ended after about a month when workers ratified a new contract offer from the hospital.
Meanwhile, there appears to be no settlement in sight as the strike by union workers against Special Metals in Huntington continues through the end of the year.
About 450 workers belonging to the United Steelworkers went on strike Oct. 1 after the union and company couldn’t reach a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the previous three-year agreement that expired Sept. 30. Workers continue to picket outside the plant along Riverside Drive.
Opioid trial
The City of Huntington and Cabell County became the first in thousands of lawsuits to go to trial against drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson — who they accuse of helping to fuel the ongoing drug crisis via distribution practices more than a decade ago.
The months-long trial revealed emails of executives making fun of West Virginians. It also referred to what plaintiff attorneys called poor distribution practices with no real ceilings set for how many pills could be shipped to communities.
A decision has not yet been made in the trial, which wrapped up testimony in July.
8th Street bridge rebuilt
One of two Southside bridges over Fourpole Creek in Huntington was replaced this year. The 8th Street bridge reopened to traffic in December after work began in June. The cost of the project was shared by the City of Huntington and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Residents in the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance advocated that the design of the 8th and 5th street bridges reflect historical styles of the structures.
Shakeups in top roles at Marshall
Marshall University’s leadership faced major changes. President Jerome Gilbert decided he would not ask that his contract be renewed. The university’s Board of Governors chose former Intuit CEO Brad D. Smith, a Marshall alumnus, to replace him. Meanwhile, the positions of provost and athletic director remain vacant, but they are expected to be filled early in 2022.
Pedestrian death on 3rd Avenue
Maribeth Cox died just after noon Nov. 4 when she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street in Huntington after getting off a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop there.
Her death led to several leaders and groups in the community seeking a change to increase pedestrian safety in the area. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said he would assemble a committee to review proposed safety measures. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said it will conduct a road safety assessment of the campus in spring.
Capitol riots
Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump made their way past barricades before forcing entry into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying results of last year’s presidential election.
Two area residents faced criminal charges for their role in the riot. Gracyn Courtright, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was sentenced this month to serve 30 days in prison after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The case against Derrick Evans, a Wayne County resident who had just been sworn into office as a member of the House of Delegates, is ongoing. Evans resigned his seat after his arrest.
Lesage airport dispute
Controversy over the Robert Newlon Airport at Lesage began in November 2020, but it wasn’t resolved until June 2021.
It began when the Cabell County Commission proposed a resolution to dissolve the county’s Airport Authority and terminate the lease the commission had with it.
The dispute appeared to be headed to circuit court, but it was resolved when Carl Bailey, owner of Robert Newlon Airport LLC, bought the property from the county for $200,000.
ACF demolition
In September, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced demolition of 18 buildings at the former American Car & Foundry Co. Industries site would begin by Thanksgiving so it can be redeveloped for other uses. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority bought the property in 2020.
HMDA entered a partnership with Marshall University’s Archival Department to display photographs, documents and other materials and artifacts from ACF.
Harm reduction program gains approval
Both the Huntington City Council and Cabell County Commission gave support to the Cabell-Huntington Health Departmnet’s harm reduction program, giving it the green light to remain open for now.
A new West Virginia law requires harm reduction programs with a needle syringe exchange program to receive support from the municipality and county in which they operate in order to receive a state license. The health department will now formally apply for a license with the state Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification.
City Council texting
Text messages were exchanged between elected officials and members of the public during a special meeting of the Huntington City Council in July to fill a vacant seat.
The messages were about a potential candidate, raising questions about whether such private communications among elected officials during an official meeting violated the letter or the spirit of the state open meetings law. The texts were made public by a West Virginia Freedom of Information Act request from The Herald-Dispatch.
The City Council later voted to prohibit members from using cellphones during public meetings.
Medical cannabis
Medical marijuana continued to grow in West Virginia in 2021. In July, Florida-based Trulieve was the first to plant cannabis legally in Cabell County. Trulieve received approval from the Cabell County Board of Health last year to begin operations at the HADCO Business Park on Fraziers Lane off W.Va. 2 in the Green Bottom area.
In September, the Huntington Area Development Council announced it had reached a deal with Trulieve WV Inc. on the sale of more than 70 acres of industrial property and the long-term lease of its 100,000-square-foot industrial building at the business park.
In December, TerraLeaf opened its new cannabis education center in Huntington, with plans to also open a dispensary in the same location. The 5,000-square-foot space is divided to offer a community education center in addition to a dispensary.
Since the approval of medicinal cannabis by the state, more than 4,000 residents have applied for medicinal marijuana cards, and more than 3,000 applications have been approved.
New vocational school site
Following the approval of an $87.5 million bond in 2020, four new schools will be built in Cabell County, but only one building has seen progress in the past year.
While property was secured for all four planned structures, demolition work began in the latter part of 2021 at the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, which was selected as the future site of the Cabell County Career Technology Center. The demolition work includes the removal of existing lighting fixtures and ceiling separating the two floors, as well as all floor tiles and fixture walls inside the building.
Toyota expansions
Toyota officials announced in November that West Virginia is part of the company’s electrified future by making a $240 million investment to bring a new, dedicated line of hybrid transaxles to its Buffalo plant in Putnam County.
In February, Toyota announced a $210 million investment and added 100 new jobs to expand capacity of its four-cylinder and V6 engines.
ATV trail not welcome
An informational meeting was conducted in August to gather public opinion on the expansion of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system into the East Lynn Lake area in Wayne County. Residents spoke out against the idea, citing concerns with access to family cemeteries being cut off, disapproval of paying to ride the trails and anger with the thought of 116 miles of current trail being closed, according to the proposed plan.
The project was canceled in September after hearing an overwhelming negative response from locals, marking the first time this had happened in the 20-year history of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
Ice storms
Two ice storms in February felled trees and power lines, cutting off electricity for tens of thousands of customers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties after the storms left more than 60% of customers in those areas without power. Outages peaked in West Virginia at more than 97,000.
Power to 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits was knocked out. Some residents were without power for more than two weeks.
Charges dismissed
Nearly 20 years after 21-year-old Deanna Crawford was murdered, charges against three of the four men — Philip and Nathaniel Barnett and Justin Black — convicted of killing her have been dismissed after new DNA evidence cast doubt on their guilt. The fourth man, Brian Dement, accepted a sentence modification of time served for second-degree murder and was released from prison shortly after.
Crawford was found beaten and strangled to death Aug. 8, 2002, in a secluded area of Salt Rock, but the men weren’t arrested until Dement’s confession in 2007. Advancements in DNA and testing since indicated another man had been at the scene where Crawford was found.
Kidnapping accuser acquitted
A jury in March found Santana Renee Adams, who accused an Egyptian man of trying to kidnap her daughter from the Huntington Mall in 2019, not guilty of a charge of misdemeanor falsely reporting an emergency.
The case against her opened in April 2019 after the man was charged after she said he attempted to grab her then-5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her from the Old Navy store at the Huntington Mall. Her story quickly fell apart, however.
Defense attorney Courtaney Craig said it was an overzealous, quick police effort that led to the arrest of the man, not his client.
Jeremy Bartram sentenced
Three years after shooting into a house while its occupants slept and leading police on one of Cabell County’s largest manhunts, Jeremy Bartram was sentenced to the maximum number of years in prison — up to 130 years.
Angel Overstreet missing
Three-month-old Angel Overstreet was reported missing in May when Huntington police were notified by West Virginia Child Protective Services after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet, who was believed to be her father, over custody issues in Kentucky. But Overstreet told Huntington police and CPS he had given the child to CPS two weeks earlier.
Overstreet was jailed on unrelated charges. Police went silent on the topic after executing a search warrant at his Kentucky property in June. Police recently said the investigation remains active.
W.Va. loses seat
West Virginia became one of seven states to lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the release of the 2020 census. The change will force two of the three Republican incumbents — David McKinley and Alex Mooney — to vie for a seat in next year’s primary election.
Census data showed West Virginia’s population dipped to 1,793,716 in 2020, down nearly 3.2% from 1,852,994 in 2010 — the largest decline in the nation. The state once had six House seats, but the delegation has been shrinking since 1960.
Much of what happened in 2021 will impact 2022 as we start the new year. Be sure to check out next Sunday’s newspaper for a lookahead for what’s to come in 2022.