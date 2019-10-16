There cannot be many among us who don’t like taking a vacation. It’s nice to get away from the cares of every day life to relax, sip a cool drink in the shade on a hot day and forget about everything that may be happening at home. It’s even better if you can avoid the expense of hotels because you own your own holiday home.
The problem with that, of course, is that holiday homes are so expensive — or so you may think. How about if you could get a holiday home for the price of a cup of coffee? Impossible, you might think, but you’d be wrong. No, it’s not a lottery and it’s not a scam.
You can apply to buy a house for $1. What’s more, it’s a house in Italy, on the island of Sicily to be precise. Less than an hour from both Palermo and Trapani International airports, the village of Sambuca, which was listed in the 2016 Most Beautiful Town in Italy competition, is situated on a hilltop surrounded by forests. It’s in a nature reserve, about 20 minutes from pristine, white sandy beaches, is quiet, peaceful and enjoys warm Mediterranean sunshine from April to October. It has a lot of history, having been founded by the Ancient Greeks and later owned by the Arabs of the Saracen Empire, whose influence can still be seen in some of the architecture. On top of all that it has several dozen houses for sale at just a dollar each.
By now you’re probably thinking that there has to be a catch in this somewhere. There isn’t, the houses are genuinely for a sale for a dollar. There isn’t a catch but there are conditions.
First, you have to understand that these are not new houses. For a number of years, like much of rural Italy, the town has suffered from a falling population as people leave to emigrate or to take jobs in the big cities. When they go many of them just abandon houses that had been family homes for generations, They’re old houses, many of them strangely shaped, none having more than two bedrooms and a lot of them in dire need of a lot of tender loving care. That’s one of the conditions of the sale, the buyer has to spend at least 15,000 euros in the first three years to renovate the properties and has to post a $5,000 bond that is returned once the restoration work has been done.
If you’re prepared to undertake that, then you can choose your property and pick up the keys from Sambuca’s city hall almost straight away.
The houses were first offered for sale in January and several have already been sold, many of them to foreigners from Switzerland France and Spain. The local Mayor, Leo Ciaccio, says that he has also received enquiries from Britain and New York as well as from a group of US based lawyers and someone from Dubai who says they’re interested in buying all of the available properties.
If the council does sell to only one person you may think you’ve missed out on the chance of a lifetime but don’t worry, Sambuca isn’t the only place making such an offer. Still on the island of Sicily the town of Gangi has 20 properties for sale, again for just $1 each.
Gangi, too, is on a hilltop but this time it’s in the center of the island, situated about an hour south of the coastal resort of Cefalu. It has an old castle and is set in wheat fields and wooded hillsides, dotted with hiking trails.
Once again, the local council require a $5000 bond and an assurance that renovations will be carried out. Here they will give you five years to complete them and the estimated cost of bringing them up to modern standards is $35,000 each. On top of that the purchaser has to pay the legal costs of buying the place which can come to another 4 or 5,000 dollars. It all starts to add up to a tidy sum but remember, the total is still only just over $40,000 over five years and you do end up owning a house on an Italian island.
Perhaps Sicily doesn’t entice you? How about a different island? The Town of Ollolai is almost in the mountainous center of the island of Sardinia. Since the 1970s, the town’s population has dropped by nearly half and hence they have some 200 houses for sale at, you guessed it, $1 each. The town has been there since prehistoric times and is famous for its scenery, basket weaving and the remarkable sheep’s cheese, Casu Fiore Sardo. Here the air is clean and fresh, the people are friendly, the food is excellent, the wine is wonderful and the pace of life is vastly different to that in the big cities. Renovations are estimated to cost about $25,000 and once again you have three years to complete them.
Of course, for those of you with a little more money to invest and no interest in sunny Mediterranean islands there is always Calsazio, a village in the Italian Alps. Here there are deer and wild boar to be hunted in the woods, trout waiting to be caught in the streams and skiing and snowboarding is available locally in the winter. There are 14 houses in the village, some of them showing great signs of neglect but most of them were good enough to be available for holiday rentals up until a year or two ago. Unfortunately this time none of them are on sale for a dollar, but you can buy the whole village for about $250,000.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.