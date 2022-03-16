Miah Green delivers Valentine’s cards to residents of Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. The cards were hand made by members of the Leo Club at Hurricane High School. The junior service club is an affiliate of the Lions Club.
HURRICANE — Members of Hurricane High School’s Leo Club, a community-based, voluntary service organization full of youth with a passion for assisting society locally, showed some appreciation for the elderly in Putnam County during Valentine’s Day.
Throughout the week before Valentine’s Day in February 2022, students gathered in the classroom of Jill Sergent, the Hurricane Leo Club sponsor, to make Valentine’s Day cards; 67 cards were produced by these students for every single resident of Celebration Villa of Teays Valley, a local assisted living facility.
As a form of appreciation, the Leo Club created these Valentines as a sentimental gesture, seeing as how this holiday can be especially difficult for those who have lost loved ones, or may feel insignificant and alone. Although these gifts were not directly distributed to people who knew them personally, they were delivered to brighten someone’s day or bring a smile to their face and let them know that they are loved and special.
“It was such a great idea by Miah Green and our students jumped into action. The students are glad to be back doing things in our community since covid limited our activities for so long. I am very proud of them. Between collections for the Scott Teays Lions Club, Lily’s Place, Sojourner’s Women’s Shelter, and volunteering at places like Heart and Hand, they are keeping very busy this year!” Sergent said.
