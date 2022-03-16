HURRICANE — There is a new acronym on the block in Putnam County, and its letters spell C-R-E-W.
In true acronym style, the capitals in “CREW” are the starting letters of four distinct words: community, relationships, empowerment, and workforce.
“CREW” itself is a familiar word, too. A crew is a group, a posse, a gang, a pack.
When Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, announced at the Chamber’s 2022 annual Dinner that the PCC was forming CREW, she was extending an invitation of sorts.
Come and be a part of our group, our pack, our crew.
This invitation specifically was to the Putnam CREW, a Chamber-affiliated group of young professionals looking to expand their personal and professional horizons.
“As a group dedicated to attract, retain, and advance young people in Putnam County,” Alford-Glance says, “we will achieve that mission by creating a community that young people enjoy, by helping them build relationships, by empowering them to make a positive impact, and by helping them enter the workforce.”
It is no coincidence that CREW’S mission of attracting, retaining, and advancing Putnam County’s young people is the same mission as that of now-defunct Generation Putnam. Generation Putnam was a partnership between the PCC and Generation WV, which formed back in 2008. Alford-Glance’s announcement in early 2022, then, heralded the replacement of Generation Putnam with Putnam CREW.
“After years of a great partnership, it was time to part ways,” she explains. “The Putnam Chamber is now committed to the growth of CREW.”
Growing and expanding CREW is a main focus of the CREW leadership team, too. The leadership team includes Alford-Glance and Chamber staffer Grace Peyton, along with Vanessa Ervin, Micah Osborne, Megan Tarbett, Alyssa Vanoy, Ashley Deal, Robby Vanater, and Chris Wallace.
Wallace, who returned during the pandemic to his native West Virginia from Columbus, Ohio, was in need of a crew, a tribe.
“After moving back, the PCC was a great resource for me to network and make some great friends, as well as get the occasional business opportunity,” he says.
An agency manager for Infinity Marketing Solutions, LLC, Wallace has worked in marketing for 20 years (specializing in digital marketing and web design) and knows the value of being part of a group.
“The ‘C’ for Community was the most important letter to me in the acronym ‘CREW,’” he notes.
Once Wallace joined the PCC, he quickly found himself not only on CREW’s leadership team, but also on the board of the Putnam Chamber of Commerce.
Besides the social benefits he received from belonging to CREW, Wallace was inspired by its community-oriented vision.
“With a great group of young people who all are like-minded with a focus of making our surroundings better, it is very inspiring to push everyone forward,” Wallace explains.
CREW, then, is about more than professional development and social networking, although that certainly is an important aspect. It is about young people becoming active participants in their community.
“I think with any growing and thriving community, it needs a group like CREW to make young people feel like they can be part of something positive and have outlets to become more active members of their community,” Wallace says. “Especially in cases of people who come here for work, it is a vital resource to help meet people and lay those foundations to become part of the community for years to come.”
He adds, “Putnam CREW provides a source of community for a wonderful energetic group of young people who strive to be involved in the positive things happening around Putnam County.”
The CREW leadership team is currently planning a variety of positive events for the upcoming year.
“For now we are having our monthly TOAST meetings,” Wallace notes. “We have a few other events in the works, such as ‘Provisions for the Putnam Professional,’ a workshop on how to eat healthily while maintaining a busy lifestyle, and ‘Senior Class Flashback,’ a fun social event at which we can share our senior memories.”
Alford-Glance adds, “We will be hosting a number of events that reintroduce our group to the community. We want to provide young people with a network where they can make friends, expand their professional network, and grow in their career.”
And, of course, be a beacon for good in the community.
“If you’d like to be involved in a young energetic group of people who want to help move the needle in a positive direction, Putnam CREW is for you,” Wallace says.
If you are interested in joining Putnam CREW, contact the PCC at 304-757-6510 for more information or simply attend one of its events.
Putnam CREW members must be members of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.