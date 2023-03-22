CHARLESTON — Area youths in grades pre-K through sixth are invited to submit their artwork for consideration for the Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition 2023 in Charleston.
The exhibition will be displayed, free to the public, in the ticketing lobby of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in June during FestivALL. Works will also be available to view as a slide show on the FestivALL Neighborhood Arts Initiative Facebook page.
The submissions can be from a school project or a project done at home. The exhibition is open to youths who reside in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, and Roane counties. Each child can submit one entry, either individually or as a group submission.
Artwork can be submitted in 2D (painting, drawing, photography, collage, mixed media, printing, and graphic arts); 3D (sculpture, pottery, woodcrafts, jewelry, glass, textiles, mixed media, and constructions with recycled materials); or video/digital media (maximum of five minutes in running time).
The entry deadline is May 26. Jurying will take place May 29-31, with exhibition winners notified by June 2. The selected art pieces will be on display at the Clay Center lobby June 9-18 during FestivALL 2023. A reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for June 18. For entry forms and more information, go to forms.gle/mY9brczUUzLjfrgs6.
