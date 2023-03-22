The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Area youths in grades pre-K through sixth are invited to submit their artwork for consideration for the Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition 2023 in Charleston.

The exhibition will be displayed, free to the public, in the ticketing lobby of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in June during FestivALL. Works will also be available to view as a slide show on the FestivALL Neighborhood Arts Initiative Facebook page.

