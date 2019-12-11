The O’Dell Orthodontics squad takes on the CAMC Teays Valley Hospital team on Saturday evening, Dec. 7, at Winfield Middle School.
Youth basketball action at Winfield Middle
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
CASSANDRA EMP-PARSONS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Back from injury, Amare Smith expected to lead Highlanders
- Tigers lead All-OVC football team
- Herd hoops hosts Bluefield State, looking to shoot better
- Hardin released after bond set in rape allegations case
- Local families share how price of insulin affects them
- Police roundup: Culloden man arrested for heroin possession
- Marshall commencement to take place Saturday
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Lincoln County man killed in Davis Creek crash
- BUSINESS BEAT: Prichard Building has new owner
- Man to serve decades for sexually abusing boys
- New drive-through light display now open in Barboursville
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect arrested
- Putnam County Optometrist Wins 2019 Young Optometrist of the Year
- WV employees suspended after photo emerges of correctional officers' Nazi salute
- DHHR sued over man getting daughter, 11, pregnant
- Trial date set in G.D. Ritzy’s attack case
- Many bowl scenarios in play for Herd
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall celebrates grand reopening of the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: Fourth annual Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Ironton High School Football Players State Championship Send-Off
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause at Huntington City Hall
- Photos: Village of Lights tour in Barboursville Park
- Photos: Herd Holiday
- Photos: Cabell Midland falls to Martinsburg in AAA title game
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for the Nutcracker
- Photos: HPD "No-Shave November" fundraiser
- Photos: Ironton falls to Kirtland in Division V state championship game
Most Popular
Articles
- Lincoln County man killed in Davis Creek crash
- BUSINESS BEAT: Prichard Building has new owner
- Man to serve decades for sexually abusing boys
- New drive-through light display now open in Barboursville
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect arrested
- Putnam County Optometrist Wins 2019 Young Optometrist of the Year
- WV employees suspended after photo emerges of correctional officers' Nazi salute
- DHHR sued over man getting daughter, 11, pregnant
- Trial date set in G.D. Ritzy’s attack case
- Many bowl scenarios in play for Herd
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall celebrates grand reopening of the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: Fourth annual Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Ironton High School Football Players State Championship Send-Off
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause at Huntington City Hall
- Photos: Village of Lights tour in Barboursville Park
- Photos: Herd Holiday
- Photos: Cabell Midland falls to Martinsburg in AAA title game
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for the Nutcracker
- Photos: HPD "No-Shave November" fundraiser
- Photos: Ironton falls to Kirtland in Division V state championship game