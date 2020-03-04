HURRICANE — The Putnam County Pedalers, West Virginia’s newest youth mountain bike team, will bring its Dirt Tour to Fireside Grille in Teays Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
This is an organizational meeting for the Putnam County Pedalers, which is a new team affiliated with the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling Association — a chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, which is a California-based 501©(3) non-profit organization.
In a statement on its website, the league states, “As one of 21 leagues across the country, we organize a mountain bike racing league for middle and high school student athletes. Above all, we consider ourselves a youth development organization, whose goal it is to build strong body, strong mind and strong character in our student athletes, with an unwavering focus on inclusivity and equality in everything we do.”
The team is open to all students — girls and boys — in grades six through twelve, whether they are home schooled or attend private or public school. Some scholarships are available.
In this program, everyone participates, and no one sits the bench.
Interested participants are encouraged to attend the event at FireSide Grille.
For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaMTB.org and www.NationalMTB.org.