The Putnam County Pedalers, West Virginia’s newest youth mountain bike team, will have its first practice today, Wednesday, July 1.

The Pedalers are the newest team affiliated with the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling Association — a chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. The league organizes mountain bike races for middle and high school student athletes.

“Above all, we consider ourselves a youth development organization, whose goal it is to build strong bodies, strong minds, strong character, strong community through cycling with an unwavering focus on inclusivity and equality in everything we do,” the association says in its mission statement.

The team is open to all students — girls and boys — in grades six through twelve, whether they are home schooled, attend private school or public school. Some scholarships are available.

In this program, everyone participates, and no one sits the bench.

If you weren’t able to attend the Meet and Greet on June 17, bring your child to attend a practice. For information regarding the team and practices contact Head Coach Jodi Mondy at 304-932-6451 and visit www.WestVirginiaMTB.org and www.NationalMTB.org.

