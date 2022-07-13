WVFC 2007 girls’ Aurelia Kirby (right) fights for the ball against a Dakota Alliance Soccer Club Legends 1 players during a U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup game on Thursday at Bryan Park in Greensboro, North Carolina. WVFC lost 3-2 to Dakota Alliance on Sunday in the final.
West Virginia Futbol Club’s 2007 girls went as far as they possibly could in the 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup.
WVFC advanced to Sunday’s final but fell short of a national title as Dakota Alliance Soccer Club out of South Dakota downed WVFC 3-2 at Bryan Park in Greensboro, North Carolina.
After winning the Eastern Presidents Cup last month at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute, WVFC advanced to the national tournament.
It was a disappointing end to a long season but coach Travis Brent was proud of his team.
“I was doing my calculations,” he said. “We started on January 4th and obviously it’s July 10th. We’ve had about 65 training sessions and 36 games between that time. It’s been a lot of soccer for us but we’ve had one hell of a season.”
WVFC 2007 is rife with current and upcoming Kanawha Valley prep soccer players and Brent said the opportunity to go play on a national state is invaluable.
“It’s great to get to a national championship and compete in a final,” Brent said. “The result didn’t go out way but the girls just had so much opportunity to grow and develop themselves as players. It’s basically one of the highest levels that you can play. For the girls to be 15 and under to get that experience was fantastic. It’s been tremendous.”
WVFC walked away with some hardware. USYS gave out a Best 11 award, Golden Glove award and Golden Boot award. The Best 11 is essentially an all-tournament team, the Golden Glove award is given to the best goalkeeper and the Golden Boot award is given to the best striker/center forward.
WVFC keeper Shelby Tharp, who is an upcoming George Washington High School sophomore, eared the Golden Glove award. Madison Rothwell, upcoming GW freshman, made the Best 11. Charleston Catholic Middle School eighth grader Ella Green earned Best 11 and MVP honors.
“[Green] was the best player of the event,” Brent said. “She got the glass ball which was quite special. We had some really good performances from individuals. We had some really good performances as a team and I’m really happy for the girls to get that experience.”
Rick Farlow covers sports for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.