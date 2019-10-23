In the first “Zombieland,” Director Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad,” “Funny or Die Presents,” “Superstore”) gave us all of his ‘A’ material.
With “Zombieland: Double Tap” we have the ‘B’ stuff.
Nothing here is really top shelf. The characters are all like the originals.
Woody Harrelson (“Natural Born Killers,” “Cheers,” “The People vs Larry Flynt”) plays Tallahassee as though he is the same guy, 10 years older, and it works for him. The opening scenes are a bit stupid, but he eventually flows back into a nice role.
As Columbus, Jesse Eisenberg (“Now You See Me,” “The Social Network,” “Get Real”) is EXACTLY as we saw him in the 2009 original; it is eerie that he can walk onto this movie as though a decade has not passed.
Emma Stone (“The Help,” “Easy A,” “Gangster Squad”) as Wichita, is all growed (intentional misspelling) up. Looking like a 30-year-old, no-nonsense female, she is the voice of reason in this very unreasonable fable.
Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Definitely, Maybe,” “Scream Queens”) is the one who has physically changed the most, going from a tween to a young adult. As Little Rock, she is the only living visual who shows the aging of this Apocalyptic quartet.
Still surviving, if not thriving, in a dismal land of mostly horrifying half-dead beings, the whole idea of this movie is basically young post-teen angst and mother-daughter (in this case, sisterly) love/hate and lots of funny bloodlust.
Most of the plot is just “more of the same” with Mad Max vehicles and grown over landscapes, with nearly not worth mentioning undead (except “Homer”). There is definitely no Frank Darabont or Greg Nicotero backstage in this film. It is quite clear that the Zombies are merely incidental here.
This movie is about people — the main gang you have seen before, but now they have matured (both as actors and as characters).
The new guys on the second tier are mostly adequate, with the one standing out most being Zoey Deutch (“Ringer,” “Vampire Academy,” “The Disaster Artist”). Not meaning to take away from her acting, the character of Madison is just such an outlandish version of Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde,” with a little Alicia Silverstone, “Clueless” mixed in. It is a great character.
She almost makes a good permanent “fifth” for the Zombieland team.
Rosario Dawson (“Clerks 2,” “Rent,” “Eagle Eye”) as Nevada, also does well on the secondary level, with a couple of fairly descent performances by an unknown Avan Jogia (“Shaft,” “Tut,” “Ghost Wars”) as Berkeley, and veteran semi-star Luke Wilson (“The Royal Tenenbaums,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Roadies”) as Albuquerque.
All three do well, with Dawson getting the most stage time and definitely making the most of it.
Bill Murray (“Stripes,” “Caddyshack,” “Road to Transition”) also does a short cameo as himself, ending the show with a bang.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” will mostly double tap your entertainment budget, not your entertainment memories — but if you were a true fan of the original, you won’t be too let down.
This sequel is worth seeing, but just barely.