ASHLAND — A $55 million quarter horse facility in eastern Kentucky promises to create new jobs and tax revenues.
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky recently announced it was awarded the state’s ninth and final license and plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
“This project is as much about economic development as it is the quarter horse community,” Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, said in a news release. “We are very grateful and humbled by the confidence shown by the commission and the support from the governor’s office, the Mountain legislative caucus, Boyd County, the city of Ashland and the people of eastern Kentucky.”
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky said it plans to build the racing facility on 177 acres in Boyd County near Ashland. It is expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs in addition to the union labor that will be used during construction. Nearly $1 million in new tax revenues are expected to be generated each year, the company said.
The racetrack is being designed by Populous and in consultation with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association. It will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, the company added.
“This is a historic day for the thousands of quarter horse owners who call Kentucky home,” said Dr. Richard Connelley, the association’s president. “For decades, we’ve had to travel to other states to race, so we are ready to welcome our friends from across the country to come here and add to the legacy and tradition that is Kentucky horse racing.”
The company said quarter horse racing will serve as the centerpiece of the project, but plans also call for year-round use for quarter horse shows and competitions, as well as an adjacent entertainment complex.
“We are excited to take the next step in our journey to bring a world-class facility to Boyd County,” Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, our quarter horse partners and the community as we build something that all Kentuckians can be proud of.”
Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney thanked those who have supported the investment in eastern Kentucky.
“We have all rallied behind this project because we understand what it will mean for our community — from jobs to tax revenues to quality of life,” Chaney said. “Revolutionary Racing has been a true partner with us throughout this process and we look forward to them being part of our community for many years to come.”
Construction is expected to begin later this year, the company said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
