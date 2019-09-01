HUNTINGTON — What is normally a routine request for federal grant money has turned into a point of controversy for Huntington City Council.
For at least the past decade, the city has applied and received money for the Huntington Police Department through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. The program is used to pay for officers performing drug interdiction patrols and for community education programs.
However, new language added to the grant application this year has some people questioning whether accepting it will open the city up to illegal immigration raids conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency.
City officials said the grant's wording is merely a promise to comply with all federal laws, and the grant itself has nothing to do with immigration or ICE.
Still, a group of people are asking the city not to follow through with the grant application and to take measures to prevent local officers from working with ICE agents.
City Council members were divided.
The issue first surfaced during an Aug. 26 City Council meeting, which had two items on the agenda related to the JAG program. The first is an ordinance in support of an intergovernmental agreement with the Cabell County Sheriff's Office to share funding through the grant. The grant is worth $44,000 and will be split between city and county police. The ordinance was moved on for a second reading.
The second item was a resolution authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to apply for the grant and accept the grant's conditions. Before council members could vote on approving the resolution, about a half-dozen members of the public spoke out and urged them to reject it.
One was Mackenzie Lloyd, of Huntington, who pointed out wording added to the grant application April 8.
The grant application contains an appendix in reference to "Communication between government agencies and the Immigration and Naturalization Service."
According to the appendix, any government agency applying for the grant may "not prohibit, or in any way restrict, any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual."
It also outlines federal laws and procedures pertaining to the arrest, detention and release of people suspected of illegal immigration.
"By signing this grant, we actually do agree to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency for money," Lloyd said.
The appendix was added by the Trump administration in regard to "sanctuary cities," or cities where laws and policies have been implemented to limit interactions with the federal government's efforts to enforce immigration law.
The administration had refused giving JAG program money, or any federal money, to cities that have enacted such laws. Huntington has no sanctuary laws, and neither does any city in West Virginia, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.
Joseph Greene, of Huntington, agreed with Lloyd and said targeting undocumented people will create a city of victims who are afraid to come forward in the event of a crime.
"If people are afraid to come forward, regardless of their immigration status, we are going to have a city full of victims," Greene said. "People are going to be scared that the next thing they are asked about after their house gets robbed or they are assaulted, what have you, is that they are going to be asked about their status, especially under the current presidency."
However, City Attorney Scott Damron said the statute relating to communication between local governments and ICE has been on the books since about 1996. Agreeing to the grant's terms is an agreement that the city will comply with all federal laws, he said.
"Basically what the city is doing, and is agreeing to do, is to comply with federal law. The grant has nothing to do with immigration and Chief (Hank) Dial stated as much," Damron said. "There is nothing that needs to be changed as far as the city's compliance with federal law. We intend to comply with federal law and we're not adopting a new policy of any kind."
City Council members appeared at odds.
Council member Alex Vence said he is the son of immigrants and refugees. He is the first in his family born in America after they fled Cuba during the Cuban revolution.
"Frankly, the way I read it, I don't see any language that says we are, by accepting this money, allowing ICE carte blanche to just come in and start rounding folks up," Vence said.
Council member Joyce Clark said the grant is important to police work and pays for necessary overtime to combat the city's and county's opioid epidemic.
"I know that our police department would be totally crippled," Clark said. "I know $40,000 doesn't sound like a lot of money, but it could provide so much overtime for our officers."
Council members Charles McComas, Tom McGuffin, Carol Polan and Rebecca Howe voted against the resolution. Council members Tonia Page, Mike Shockley, Jennifer Wheeler, Mark Bates, Clark and Vence voted in favor of it, leading to its adoption. Council District 9 was vacant at the time stemming from the resignation of former council member Tina Brooks.
The ordinance allowing city and county police to work together under the grant will require a second reading before council members may vote on it, which could be the Sept. 9 meeting at the earliest.
The JAG program comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2005. The program is named for New York City police officer Edward Byrne, who was killed in the line of duty in 1988 while protecting an immigrant witness who agreed to testify against drug dealers. The JAG program is administered by the Office of Justice Programs Bureau of Justice Assistance, and provides federal criminal justice funding to state, local and tribal jurisdictions.
According to a 2016 grant study by the National Criminal Justice Association, 60% of the grant is administered through the Bureau of Justice Assistance in Charleston, which in turn awards the funding to local governments and nonprofit service providers. About 40% comes directly from the U.S. Department of Justice to local communities based on population and crime data.
Through the grant, 13 multi-jurisdiction task forces were formed to battle drugs and violent crime in West Virginia. It was also used to start a school resource prevention officer program in several counties, which is intended for officers to help improve students' attitudes and knowledge of criminal justice and law enforcement, helps prevent kids from committing crimes and mentors youth, according to the study.
In August, a federal judge in Oregon ruled the Trump administration isn't allowed to withhold grant funding from that state in an effort to make it comply with federal immigration enforcement officials.
In 2018, Oregon and the city of Portland sued the U.S. government after JAG funding was withheld because of sanctuary city laws passed in the state.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.