MADISON, W.Va. — A quick response team has been established in Boone County to serve as a “first responder unit” in narcotic-related medical emergencies.
A quick response team is trained to serve as a first-responder unit made up of law enforcement, rescue personnel, ministers, health care professionals and/or substance abuse counselors.
Under the umbrella of Boone Memorial Hospital, Executive Director Brent Tomblin of Brighter Futures of Madison leads a partnership effort in the creation of the Boone County Quick Response Team.
Brighter Futures promotes and implements medication-assisted treatment, which includes individual and group therapy with medicine provided weekly.
“The community kind of wraps around the hospital,” Tomblin said. “The hospital is one of the biggest employers and obviously is responsible for the well-being of the community.”
Tomblin said that as the drug epidemic continues to grow, the economic health of Boone County has declined and BMH wanted to be proactive and do something to help change the narrative.
“The hospital said that, as a leader in the community, we have to step up and address this problem,” he said. “The hospital is stepping up to do something.”
Tomblin described the initiative as a “hub-and-spoke” model.
“The hospital will serve as the centerpiece and QRT will be one of those spokes, along with other related spokes like clothing, hygiene, workforce monitoring, resume building — and as we continue to grow, if you are good at something, we want to partner with you and take advantage of what we already have established in our communities. We feel like if there is a need in the community that we don’t have, it is the hospital’s responsibility to step up and provide that need.”
Approximately three years ago, Huntington established a quick response team.
“Since that inception, they’ve seen about a 40% reduction in overdoses,” he said. “Logan County has seen (over) a 10% reduction, and they are just over a year old in their service.”
Through the West Virginia DHHR’s Office for Drug Control Policy, approximately $225,000 in grant funding was secured to facilitate the new QRT.
During the past month, new QRT Program Coordinator Kelley Massey has been making connections with various agencies and groups to form a cohesive team.
According to Massey, once a call is processed through a countywide system regarding an overdose and Narcan is provided to a patient, a report is generated via the Boone County Ambulance Authority within 24-72 hours that will alert the QRT to visit that individual.
A 2018 study found the opioid crisis was costing Boone County’s economy an estimated $206.5 million per year — the highest per-capita burden of any county in the U.S.
Tomblin said he anticipates a positive trickle-down effect through the outreach in the community.
Through case management, the program can offer job-placement assistance, resume building and even provide assistance with acquiring documents like a birth certificate, Social Security card and provide guidance and assistance in reacquiring a valid West Virginia driver’s license.
“We can help with that, but our primary goal is recovery,” Massey said. “There are so many paths to recovery. The help we provide is a collaborative effort with multiple agencies.”