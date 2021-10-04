A West Virginia law banning transgender girls and women from competing on public school sports teams that align with their gender identity will cost the state a tournament that would have brought more than 1,600 visitors to the Kanawha Valley.
US Quidditch, the organizers of the Quidditch Cup, say they will no longer consider bids from the state of West Virginia because of House Bill 3293.
Quidditch is a sport that comes from the mind of author J.K. Rowling in her fantasy series “Harry Potter.” The real-life game blends elements of rugby, basketball and dodgeball. Shawnee Sports Complex, in Institute, had been chosen for the tournament in 2020, but the event was canceled over concerns about COVID-19.
This year, in response to Shawnee’s bid to host the 2024 event, US Quidditch wrote it would no longer consider bids from West Virginia because House Bill 3293 goes against the organization’s policies regarding gender inclusivity and is damaging to transgender people.
“USQ strongly opposes gender-based discrimination in all forms, including the recently passed legislation in West Virginia,” Mary Kimball, executive director of US Quidditch, wrote in a letter dated May 21.
“USQ expects a host city to be welcoming and safe for people for all backgrounds, including transgender people, gender non-conforming people, and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and we are concerned for the safety of our athletes, volunteers, officials, staff, and fans with the passing of this discriminatory legislation in the state.”
In a statement, Kimball wrote that safety, including for transgender and nonbinary athletes and attendees, is the league’s number one priority and the transgender ban conflicts with that priority.
“Until the bill is repealed we cannot award any future events to West Virginia,” she said. “HB 3293 creates an unsafe environment for trans and nonbinary people in sports, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, and promotes misinformation about LGBTQIA+ people. While our local partners have been very supportive of our mission and values, HB 3293 is a barrier that will prevent US Quidditch [USQ] from hosting future events in the state.”
The tournament would have brought in an estimated at least 1,600 out-of-town guests and made an estimated $550,000 direct economic impact, according to Kimball’s letter.
“We had zero issues, and the Legislature came in to try to fix a problem that didn’t exist,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “Now all of a sudden, we’re having issues. You know, that was the first tournament that I know of that was canceled because of it, and there will be more.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the loss of the tournament would mean an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million economic loss for local businesses “during a time when they need help the most.”
“We want to build community and empower our young people and adults,” Goodwin said. “While we cannot control what happens in the state Legislature or the Governor’s Office, this administration has prioritized making Charleston a more welcoming and inclusive city for all.”
The bill was passed earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law in April over concerns from LGBTQ+ advocates who called it illegal under federal law.
The mother of a Harrison County transgender girl who wanted to try out for her middle school cross country and track teams sued the state Board of Education, the Harrison County Board of Education and the Secondary School Activities Commission in May over the ban.
In July, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in the case, allowing Becky Pepper-Jackson to participate in girls sports at her school while the case continues. The injunction only says Pepper-Jackson isn’t barred from girls sports; it doesn’t protect other children.
The U.S. Department of Justice in June said the state’s ban “hinders equal athletic opportunities for girls by creating an additional hurdle for participation,” and discriminates against West Virginia student-athletes on the basis of sex and gender identification.