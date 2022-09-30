The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to draw down the R.D. Bailey Lake in Wyoming and Mingo counties to winter pool elevation earlier than normal this year.

The action will allow for a new waterline crossing between the Big Branch Day Use Area and Guyandotte Point Recreation Area to be completed during more favorable weather conditions and will provide a larger access to the shoreline area, according to a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.