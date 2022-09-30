HUNTINGTON — The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to draw down the R.D. Bailey Lake in Wyoming and Mingo counties to winter pool elevation earlier than normal this year.
The action will allow for a new waterline crossing between the Big Branch Day Use Area and Guyandotte Point Recreation Area to be completed during more favorable weather conditions and will provide a larger access to the shoreline area, according to a news release.
Normally, drawdown begins Nov. 1 and winter pool is reached Dec. 1. This year, the drawdown to winter pool will begin Oct. 15. The water level is expected to drop around 2 feet per day until winter pool is achieved around Nov. 1.
Water levels will drop quickly and expose shoreline and other potential hazards, and caution is advised.
The summer launch ramp at Guyandotte Point is open and will remain open until the launch ramp becomes unusable due to low water levels. Information about the summer ramp’s closure will be posted on the R.D. Bailey Lake Facebook page, or you may call the R.D. Bailey Lake Office.
The winter launch ramp will open Oct. 15 and remain open until further notice.
For more information, contact the R.D. Bailey Lake Office at 304-664-3229 or the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.