Marshall University tackle Steve Sciullo (75) celebrates with guard Steven Peralta (66) and linebacker J.T. Rembert after the Thundering Herd defeated Central Florida on Sept. 20, 2002, at Marshall Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A rubber duck race fundraiser is set for Sunday, Sept. 26, at Pier One Landing in Huntington to raise money to endow a scholarship at Marshall University in memory of former Thundering Herd football player JT Rembert, according to a news release.
The Race for Rembert rubber duck race will start at 1 p.m. on the Ohio River outside Pier One Landing. A limited number of ducks are available for purchase at $10 per duck. Cash and other prizes will go to the first 10 ducks to cross the finish line.
Live music will be provided by Will Ulmer and Joe Lambiotte. A variety of auction items will also be available including an autographed Marshall soccer ball, autographed Marshall football, a Greenbrier golf package, chairback tickets and a West Lot parking pass for the Nov. 13 football game, a Snowshoe getaway and other items.
This event is open to the public, and you do not need to purchase a duck to attend or bid on auction items.
Rembert played linebacker for Marshall from 2001-04 and died unexpectedly in 2012 while on vacation with his family. Since his passing, his family has sponsored various golf tournaments, races and other events to raise money for local youth sports in JT’s name in the Huntington area as well as his Maryland community of Oakland Mills.
To start an endowment scholarship at Marshall University, a minimum of $25,000 must be secured. A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $10,500. For more information, call Cara Hedrick at 304-417-6034.
