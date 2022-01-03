Andrew Bowen, 15, of Huntington, approaches the finish line in first place with a time of 19:17.2 as Tri-State Racer presents the "O Such New Year's Day 5K" on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Andrew Bowen, 15, of Huntington, approaches the finish line in first place with a time of 19:17.2 as Tri-State Racer presents the "O Such New Year's Day 5K" on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Tri-State Racer hosted the “O Such New Year’s Day 5K” on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
With 72 finishers overall, the top 20 finishers were Andrew Bowen of Huntington; Dylan Dial of Ona; John Sloan of Huntington; Fred Jones of Scottown, Ohio; Noah Copley of Fort Gay; Nate Kuratomi of Fort Gay; Justin Cox of Huntington; Blake Spangler of Huntington; Greg Lands of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; Trenton Hatfield of Ona; Tony Stron of Ona; Delainey Burger of Culloden; Kayla Holtzapfel of Huntington; Thomas Stull of St. Albans, W.Va.; Kylie Gilmore of Kitts Hill, Ohio; Allen Young of Ashland; Brenda Scott of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Dana Padilla of Tucson, Arizona; Blake Wilson of Kitts Hill, Ohio; and Walter Squire of Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.