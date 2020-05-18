Essential reporting in volatile times.

ASHLAND — A Raceland, Kentucky, man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, May 11, to 120 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Gary Kendall, 66, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning in Ashland for sentencing.

According to his plea agreement, Kentucky State Police began investigating Kendall based on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the tip, the electronic service provider Chatstep reported to NCMEC that it had information that, on or about Jan. 6, 2017, a suspected image of child pornography had been uploaded by a user of its internet chat service. A search executed at Kendall’s residence revealed a hard drive with five images depicting sexual images of females who were under 12 years old.

Kendall admitted that he used Chatstep and that he would go to the site, pretending that he was a little girl, to upload images.

Kendall was already a lifetime registered sex offender at the time of the investigation. He previously was convicted in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia of receiving child pornography in March 2001.

Under federal law, Kendall must serve 85% of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years, following his release.

The investigation was directed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.

