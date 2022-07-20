The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Overdose Deaths
Buy Now

Signs are displayed at a tent during a 2021 health event in Charleston where volunteers gave free doses of naloxone. The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.

 John Raby | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Minorities were disproportionately affected by overdose deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as overdose rates hit a historic high.

According to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 overdose death rates increased 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaskan natives compared to 2019, a CDC Vital Signs Report released Tuesday said. Overdose deaths rates for white people — which saw a 24% increase — are also at an all-time high.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.