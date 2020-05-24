ONA — Ona Speedway returned to racing Saturday for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
But as a precaution against spreading the virus, races were planned to be run without fans in the stands.
Drivers, crew members and essential track personnel were permitted on the grounds, and through a partnership with Kindred Communications, the race was available to watch for free on the Ona Speedway Facebook page and Kindred’s social media outlets.
Eight divisions made up the racing card on opening day, with Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Classic Cars, Legends Cars, U Cars and Crazy Compacts. Racing action started at 4 p.m., and each class ran a feature race.
The next event at the track is tentatively planned to take place June 13.