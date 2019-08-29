HUNTINGTON - Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader was named the American Legion's National Firefighter of the Year during a convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Since 2010, the Legion has given the award to firefighters across the country who have "exceeded the requirements expected of their position and shown a distinct pattern of community service and professional achievement."
Rader, whose leadership of the city's fire department came under scrutiny this year after equipment maintenance problems, was recognized by the Legion for being on the front lines of Huntington's opioid epidemic, which was brought to the nation's attention in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Heroin(e)." The documentary helped put human faces onto the epidemic during a time in which the nation was coming to grips with the problem.
She received the award during the American Legion's 101st National Convention in Indianapolis, which was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The Legion, a war veterans advocacy organization, began giving awards to one firefighter and one police officer each year because many veterans serve second careers as first responders following their military service. The award was presented to Rader by Brett P. Reistad, the Legion's national commander.
"Few acts require greater bravery than entering a blazing inferno. On top of that, our Firefighter of the Year has the challenge of leading a department in a city that is known as the 'overdose capital of America,'" Reistad said. "She is the star of the Netflix documentary 'Heroin(e),' a title that not only describes the drug, but the courage it takes to succeed as a firefighter and paramedic."
Rader thanked the Legion for honoring first responders and all the people working to change the tide of the epidemic. She is only one part of the "sea of people," she said.
"I'm very humbled by this. You know, Huntington is known for the opioid epidemic of the country, but what we've been able to achieve in Huntington has turned us into the city of solutions," she said. "Our first responders have been a big part of that."
Rader accepted her award after retired Colorado Springs (Colo.) Police Lt. Jane Anderson was named the Legion's 2019 National Police Officer of the Year.
Reistad said during a banquet prior to Wednesday's convention that one of the Legionnaires suffered a medical emergency. Rader and Anderson both sprang into action to help him, he said.
"So you know this is not just a job. They are literally on call 24 hours a day," he said to a round of applause.
Rader has been a firefighter in Huntington for 25 years. In 1994, she became the third woman to serve with the Huntington Fire Department, eventually becoming West Virginia's first professional female fire chief in 2017 shortly after Carl Eastham resigned.
Last year, she was named to Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most significant leaders. She also attended the 90th Academy Awards, where "Heroin(e)" was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject, and was a guest of honor at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in 2018.
However, this year her leadership of the Huntington Fire Department came into question after several equipment and fire apparatus breakdowns. In February, Mayor Steve Williams called for an independent investigation after two ladder trucks broke down, raising safety concerns among firefighters and area citizens. One of those trucks was found to have improper fluid levels.
A fire rescue boat also has been out of operation since May 2018, more than 12 months after it had been inspected for possible repair.
A team formed by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) conducted a review of the fire department, and its findings were released earlier this month. It concluded that a "series of failures" contributed to improper maintenance of equipment, including outdated departmental policies and procedures that didn't spell out who is responsible for overseeing maintenance of assets.
The policies and procedures also failed to delegate "duties from the chief to the newest member," the investigators said, noting that the problems could not be attributed to any one person.
In March at a City Council budget hearing, Rader said, "I take full responsibility as the chief for any issues we have had on the fleet, but I can reassure you we have taken steps already to fix those problems with the fleet."
