HUNTINGTON — Jack Comer, better known as Jack O’Shea, a legendary Tri-State radio personality, has died. He was 85.
The local legend and member of the West Virginia Broadcasters Hall of Fame hosted local radio shows for over five decades. In addition to radio programs, he emceed countless high school and alumni dances during the 1960s.
“It’s a tremendous loss. He was the voice of the radio industry in this community for a long, long time,” said Kindred Communications President Mike Kirtner, who once worked with Comer.
No formal memorial services are planned due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Comer was known for hosting dances for teens, as well as his famous line of “Time to Turn,” ensuring thousands of Tri-State sunbathers rotated to receive a proper tan.
Kindred Communications was the last broadcast company that he would become involved with. During the past two years, he hosted remote broadcasts for the benefit of the local animal shelter, as well as a car dealership.
Kirtner, who credited Comer for the start of his own radio career, said all local Kindred radio stations will honor Comer’s life over the airwaves Tuesday, March 23.
“At 10 a.m. we are silencing all of our radio stations for one minute. The reason we chose that time was because that was the shift he worked the longest — he would sign on at 10 o’clock,” Kirtner said.
At the end of that one minute of silence, one of his iconic catch phrases will be heard in his own words one last time by way of a voice recording — “O’Shea loves you most.”