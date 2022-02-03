HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Museum of Radio and Technology will host the first Swap Meet Without A Reason event at the museum on Florence Avenue in Huntington.
Bob Ripley, vice president of the museum, called the event an “‘I need to get out of the house’ swap meet.”
“This is an inside event for obvious reasons, so unless there is a miraculous turn of events in COVID infections, both vaccinated and nonvaccinated individuals must wear masks while inside the building,” he said.
Paid members of the museum get their first table free, and each additional table is $5. Nonmembers’ first table is $10 and each additional table is $5. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the meet will end at about 1 p.m. There will not be an auction. The museum will provide doughnuts and coffee for donations.
