Jordan, left, and Emily Fletcher, of South Point, Ohio, sift through records at the artisan market while drinking beers as the annual Rails & Ales Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The ninth annual Rails & Ales festival brought craft beer, food and entertainment to Huntington on Saturday.
The festival, organized by the Better Beer Coalition, started in 2013 at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington with the goal of offering flavorful beers and ciders to people in attendance. The festival attracted 750 ticket-holders in the first year.
“As tedious as it sounds, I work with (the vendors) individually, picking every single beer,” Jeff McKay, festival organizer and owner of Summit Beer Station in Huntington, said.
McKay said the goal of bringing the best beers to Huntington has stayed the same over the past decade. Limited beers were provided at the festival for VIP participants, including Weathered Ground’s five-year anniversary beers.
Rails & Ales has continued to expand the number of craft beers and number of ticket-holders each year, and has moved its location to Harris Riverfront Park.
As an annual reunion for the past six years, Jeff Runyon, 64, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Jerome Cibrick, 64, of South Charleston, West Virginia, purchase VIP tickets.
Runyon, with a pretzel necklace, said Cibrick used to be his boss at Dow Chemical Co. in South Charleston. Now the two continue to be friends and enjoy beers every year while their wives shop in Huntington.
“It’s grown so much since we first came, specifically with the amount of people that come out,” Cibrick said. “It’s one of those things that we always do together.”
While the festival showcased nearly 300 beers Saturday, one beer was made to remember the life of a man in the brewing industry who passed away a few weeks before the event.
The Peddler in Huntington created a beer for the festival titled Tell Us A Story, Petey, in honor of John “Petey” Peters.
Peters was a bartender at Calamity Cafe in the mid-1990s and continued to be a well-known person in the industry after the business closed.
“Petey was just such a genuine guy,” Jay Fox, The Peddler’s brewmaster, said. “I thought it was just something I could do for the brewing community that knew Petey and had a hard time with this loss.”
Fox was in charge of creating the beer — a 4.6% ABV Arnold Palmer Wheat infused with black tea, Meyer lemons and lemonade.
More than a dozen food trucks and restaurants came to sell food, including Truckin’ Cheesy, Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, Southside Sliders, Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, and Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls.
With a Bite Mi pork bun in her hand, Sarah Arthur, 27, of Huntington, said the variety of local food trucks drew her to the festival.
“There are so many fantastic food trucks and beer that are local. The festival exceeded my expectations, and I honestly see myself coming back next year,” Arthur said.
Bands also performed throughout the event, including Somana, Massing, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, and El Dorodo.
