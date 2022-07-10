PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Despite a soggy start, the Lawrence County Fair has kicked off a week of events and entertainment.
The fair began Saturday with a walking parade, horse pull and demolition derby. Rain and overcast skies didn’t dampen the fun at the fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio, which will host another full day of events Sunday with opening ceremonies and the crowning of the fair’s queen and princess.
After that, the 4-H shooting sports judging will take place, followed by a kiddie pedal pull, the Monkey Man and a beautification competition.
Sunday night will close with truck and tractor pulls at the grandstand.
The fair, which was scaled back in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs through Saturday, July 16. The week’s events will be highlighted by another demolition derby at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, and a fire show by the Cincinnati Circus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. FTC Wrestling will be on hand at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. A
monster truck show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and another demolition derby is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
4-H and Ohio State University Extension exhibits and livestock sales are also scheduled throughout the week, and amusement rides and carnival food will be available daily.
More than 250 students are expected to bring animal projects to the fair, with 100 families camping out at the fairgrounds.
General admission is $10 per day, while people 65 and older are admitted for $5 with proper identification. Parking costs $5. Visit lawrencecountyohiofair.com for more information.
