HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to heavy rainfall Thursday expected to continue into Friday morning.
Creeks and streams spilled over, causing road closures through multiple counties. School districts, including Cabell, Putnam and Wayne, dismissed school early Thursday as roads where students live started flooding.
A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Charleston said rain is not expected to stop until early Friday morning, and expects the possibility of snow as a cold front moves into the region.
The National Weather Service predicted 1 or 2 inches of rain from Thursday into Friday, which could lead to flooding, fallen trees or mudslides. The West Virginia Department of Highways said in a statement Thursday road crews are ready to clean up if needed.
If roads are blocked, Department of Highways Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack said in the release the first priority would be to get the roads back open and then determine if any repairs would be needed to keep the roads safe.
Motorists are reminded to not travel through standing water.
