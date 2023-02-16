The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to heavy rainfall Thursday expected to continue into Friday morning.

Creeks and streams spilled over, causing road closures through multiple counties. School districts, including Cabell, Putnam and Wayne, dismissed school early Thursday as roads where students live started flooding.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.