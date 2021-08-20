HUNTINGTON — It’s been a wet week in the Tri-State.
Two days after the remnants of tropical depression Fred swirled across the region, leaving several inches of rain in its wake, more rain fell on the Tri-State on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for much of the region because of the excessive rainfall.
High water was reported across various roads in the Huntington area, and detours and closures were in effect until the water subsided. The downpours also caused the first day of school to be cut short in Wayne County, where high water covered roads and prompted schools to dismiss some students early.
The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of showers in the area Friday before the rain clears, making way for a sunny Saturday.
