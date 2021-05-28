HUNTINGTON — Due to projected inclement weather, graduating seniors at Huntington High School will have to wait an extra day before participating in their commencement ceremony.
The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington was rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The venue will not change. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
"After consulting with our trusted local meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service, the district has made the difficult decision to postpone the graduation ceremony Friday evening for Huntington High School," the school district stated in a press release. "We understand this poses some difficulty for many of you; however, with the instability of the current weather pattern and predicted possibility of thunder and lightning this evening, we do not feel it is safe to proceed with our original plan."
School officials had originally set a rain date for Sunday afternoon, as two other local school are scheduled to host their graduation ceremonies in the football Stadium on Saturday, with Wayne High School at 10 a.m. and Spring Valley High School at 4 p.m., but found Saturday evening to be a better option for all involved parties.
"We hope this earlier rescheduled date will allow those family members who have traveled here to be able to attend the ceremony, and for those who are planning to leave town to do so a little earlier. Thank you for your understanding and congratulations to our class of 2021," the release stated.
The ceremony will also be live streamed on Cabell County Schools' Facebook page.