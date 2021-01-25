HUNTINGTON — It was a soggy Monday in the Tri-State area, with nearly an inch of rain falling before 5 p.m. and more expected before Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, .86 of an inch of rain fell in Huntington on Monday. The record precipitation for Jan. 25 is 1.09 inches, recorded in 1978.
Combined with temperatures in the mid- to low 30s, the weather kept many indoors to start their weeks.
More rain and even a thunderstorm were still possible before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch were forecast as of Monday evening.
While Tuesday has a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m., the cloudy skies could give way, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55.