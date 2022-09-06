The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220904-hd-rainbow fentanyl.jpg

Pictured are “rainbow fentanyl” pills, which come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

 Courtesy of the Drug Enforcement Administration

HUNTINGTON — West Virginians should be aware of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, experts say, after a large batch of “rainbow fentanyl” pills resembling candy was seized by officers with the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in Morgantown last month, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney William Thompson, who serves the Southern District of West Virginia, said while he has not seen these pills resembling candy in the Southern District yet, he expects to see them in the near future.

