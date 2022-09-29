The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tropical Weather

This satellite image taken at 9:46 a.m. and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. 

 NOAA via AP

CHARLESTON — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday, and remnants of the Category 4 hurricane will be headed for West Virginia this weekend.

Rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and evening, and could continue until Monday, said Tony Edwards, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

