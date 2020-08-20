CHARLESTON — A federal grand jury, meeting in Charleston, returned an indictment charging Rodney and Julie Wheeler, of Beaver, West Virginia, with conspiracy to obstruct justice for falsely reporting that Julie Wheeler had disappeared after falling from an overlook at the New River Gorge National River on May 31, according to a news release Wednesday.
The indictment alleges that Rodney Wheeler and an unidentified person reported to the National Park Service that Wheeler’s wife, Julie, 43, had fallen from the main overlook at the Grandview section of the New River Gorge. Investigators responding to the report found a shoe and cellphone belonging to Julie Wheeler that allegedly had been placed in the area immediately below the overlook, triggering a massive, two-day search.
The indictment also accuses Rodney Wheeler and the unidentified person of giving false statements to law enforcement officials about Julie Wheeler’s whereabouts. Rodney Wheeler further misled law enforcement officers by posting on his Facebook page that his wife had fallen from the viewpoint, and “I hope she will be found,” according to the indictment.
The search involved NPS rangers, Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, the West Virginia State Police, bloodhound teams, volunteer firefighters, a helicopter equipped with thermal-imaging gear, and a top-to-bottom grid search of the 1,000-foot-plus cliff face between the overlook and the New River by a rescue squad rappel team.
Four months before the search, Julie Wheeler had pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud for overbilling Veterans Affairs’ spina bifida fund by nearly $300,000 while serving as a caretaker for a relative.
She had been scheduled for sentencing on that charge two weeks after her death allegedly was staged.
She was found hiding in the closet of her Beaver home on June 2 by State Police troopers, and sentenced June 30 to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release on the health care fraud charge.
In the news release announcing the indictment, Mike Stuart, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, said the Wheelers “concocted a really bad scheme and, in the process, risked the lives of first responders” while wasting taxpayer resources.