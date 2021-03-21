CHARLESTON — A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for COVID-19, House officials confirmed Sunday.
House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, tested positive for the virus Saturday, one day after a member of his family tested positive, House Communications Director Ann Ali said Sunday morning.
In an interview with West Virginia MetroNews, Steele said he also has been diagnosed as having pneumonia in one lung. He said this week’s diagnosis marks the second time he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s a real thing. You can get it. Any one of us can get it,” Steele told MetroNews. “It’s not the end of the world. You take your pills. You quarantine. You go on being an American and kicking ass.”
Steele will quarantine at home, he said.
During that time, Government Organization Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, will be in charge of the committee.
Steele addressed the House without a mask during debate Friday, which is in keeping with the House's COVID-19 protocols.
On Jan. 13, the House adopted House Resolution 5 to establish the protocols in the chamber for the 2021 session only.
All members of the House are required to wear a face mask or other face covering, unless they are actively eating or drinking, per the resolution. The type of masks lawmakers should wear is not defined in the House resolution.
Delegates also are permitted to remove their masks when House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recognizes them to speak.
If delegates do not want to wear a mask at all, they may sit in the South Gallery of the chamber. With the exception of Jan. 13, all 100 delegates have opted to wear a mask and sit on the House floor, although there has been minimal enforcement of delegates making sure their masks cover their mouths and noses.
Delegates who prefer to wear masks but would like more space from other delegates are permitted to sit in the North Gallery.
Both of those galleries have remained empty for most of the session.
House Democrats have called out some Republican lawmakers for not properly wearing masks or for wearing mesh masks, which do not meet the Centers for Disease Control threshold for masks that can prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s possible the session could stop on any given day, depending on the circumstances of the virus in the public and within the white marble walls of the West Virginia Capitol, Hanshaw said during the West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead event in February.
“We will sort of be making a game-day decision each day,” Hanshaw said on Feb. 3.
While Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that West Virginia businesses can operate at 100% capacity and re-opened elementary and middle schools, the state Capitol remains closed to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated.