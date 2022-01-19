HUNTINGTON — A rally is planned for Saturday at Special Metals after union representatives rejected the company’s latest contract offer.
“Health care changes was a big issue,” said Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers Local 40, which is representing around 440 workers striking at the plant on Riverside Drive near Huntington. “However, we have made progress and I expect that to continue, or hope so anyway.”
The strike began Oct. 1, 2021, and enters its 110th day Wednesday.
Thompson said members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), a national union representing workers who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, buildings and other structures on the railroads of the United States, is coming to show support.
“After talking to a few of our members that have friends and family on strike in Huntington with the USW, we are putting together a day of support,” said Matt Weaver, an organizer with BMWED-IBT. “On Saturday, we are planning on having dozens of our members rally in support of our brothers and sisters on the picket line at Special Metals.”
Greg Elkins was on the picket line Tuesday and said the three-and-a-half-month strike has caused lots of stress for him and his family.
“We are just trying to survive and dealing with it the best way we can,” said Elkins, who has worked for the company for nearly 26 years.
Elkins, 59, of Huntington, said he and his wife are also raising two grandchildren.
“You just wonder how you are going to make that next payment or get through the holidays,” he said. “The longest strike I was ever part of here lasted 11 weeks. This one is going on four months, and it just adds to the stress on all of us.”
Fellow union member Brian Lawhorn, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, says in the 30 years he has worked for the company, this is the worst he has been treated.
“Many of us have given our lives to this place, and we deserve a fair contract,” Lawhorn said. “It’s been stressful on my family, especially trying to make it through the recent holidays. It was tough trying to scrape up enough money to try to get my kids and grandkids a little something for Christmas.”
Meanwhile, Thompson said the company has left the latest contract offer “open.” He said union members have copies of the proposal, but he declined to offer details while the offer remained on the table.
Last week, permanent layoff notices were sent to 75 workers.
“We are still hopeful through negotiations this changes and our people do not lose their jobs,” he said.
Thompson said as of now there are no upcoming negotiation meetings planned, but he expects the two sides to resume talks soon.
The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. The Huntington facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts.