HUNTINGTON — A local festival celebrated an Appalachian plant that tastes of home-grown culture and tradition.
After a two-year hiatus, the Stinkfest festival returned Saturday to The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s West End. The community event featured over two dozen vendors and artisans, food trucks and live performances.
The star of the festival is the ramp, a plant akin to onions or leeks. Found regionally, ramps have a short growing season, from mid-April to early May. To many, they are an Appalachian delicacy.
Dawn Nolan, the marketing and program coordinator of The Wild Ramp, said ramps are a “home-grown ingredient,” which ties into the theme of Stinkfest and The Wild Ramp’s mission, which is to support local foods, producers and artisans. Because of their Appalachian status, ramps have garnered a following, she said. The Wild Ramp gets calls months in advance asking about when the market will stock the plant.
“People want to get them when they can get them,” Nolan said.
This year was Nolan’s first as an organizer for the festival as she joined The Wild Ramp last year, but she has attended the event before. Stinkfest is one of the market’s two signature events. The other is the Farm-to-Table dinner, which includes a plated meal, in the fall.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stinkfest was held as smaller-scale dinners rather than a festival.
“People have been talking about it for a long time, probably a couple of months,” Nolan said. “We’ve been in the planning stages for several months, and just seeing all of these people with the vendors and with the music … they seem like they are having a really good time.”
Mikki Larch, of Hurricane, West Virginia, said it was the first time she and her family attended Stinkfest, but they have enjoyed eating ramps in the past. She bought some at the festival and said she uses the plant in a variety of ways, such as cooking them with eggs or potatoes or in beans with cornbread. The flavor can’t be beaten, she said.
“I love that it is an interesting Appalachian heritage,” Larch said. “I love that it brings the people of the community together. The ramp goes back a long way, from foraging and its tradition. And I love all of those things about it.”
Ginger Harmon, the owner of Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats, said events like Stinkfest are important to local vendors and artisans. Harmon, who is from Ripley, West Virginia, and had a booth set up Saturday, said her products are featured in The Wild Ramp year-round as well as in other places throughout the state.
“It gets the word out, especially with me where I sample … People can taste and know they can purchase it,” she said.