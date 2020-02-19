ASHLAND — A special workforce “rapid response” team will focus on helping displaced Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital employees with their transition to new jobs as the health care facility begins the process of permanently closing.
Bon Secours Health System, which owns the hospital, announced at the end of January plans to end its acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-State area, resulting in the closing of the hospital, its physician network, fitness center and other related facilities. A total of 1,226 employees will be affected by the closure of OLBH, based in Russell, Kentucky, according to Kentucky Career Center — TENCO.
Jeremy Faulkner, director of Business Services and Economic Development Initiatives for the TENCO Workforce Innovation Board, said in a news release that TENCO has been in communication with OLBH leadership since the 214-bed hospital announced they would be closing by the end of September.
He said the agency has begun planning group employee meetings to educate those affected on services, programs and funds available to dislocated workers, adding that TENCO, described as “a one-stop shop for individuals and businesses needing assistance with workforce solutions,” will help OLBH employees as they file unemployment insurance claims.
TENCO also plans to educate those affected about retraining options, and provide information on job-seeking for those who haven’t applied for a job in some time, while assisting them with interviewing skills, online job searching and updating their resume.
Faulkner said TENCO is also working with other regional health care organizations to find OLBH employees new positions through coordinating networking events and job fairs. Holzer Health System hosted an employee recruitment fair in January for displaced workers and continues to post job openings at www.holzer.org/careers. King’s Daughters Medical Center also had opportunities for OLBH employees to explore by hosting a job fair in January and open interviews earlier this month.
“Already, dozens have been held and hundreds, if not north of 1,000 interviews have been conducted, and hundreds of job offers extended,” he said in the release.
Faulkner added that TENCO has services that will assist every employee affected, including individuals who won’t be remaining in health care, such as those retraining for a new career or exiting the workforce completely.
“We want to try to coordinate with everyone, regardless of what their situation may be, to see what’s going to be most appropriate for them,” he said.
OLBH’s initial Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice to the Kentucky Dislocated Workers’ Unit, dated Feb. 12, states that the hospital and Bellefonte Physician Services LLC will permanently close its entire operations in Ashland and surrounding areas as of March 31.
Layoffs associated with this closure are expected to begin April 7 and will continue through April 21, according to an updated WARN notice from OLBH, due to 175 associates receiving their notices Feb. 7.
“When we announce new closure dates, we are doing so at bonsecours.com/OLBHupdates,” Kevin Compton, a public relations manager with Bon Secours Health System, said in an email.
On that website, Bon Secours reported end-of-service dates for Outpatient Electromyography (EMG) testing on Feb. 19; Cornerstone Medical Plaza’s Imaging and Lab services on Feb. 21 (primary care services at Cornerstone remain open at this time); OLBH Cath Lab Services on Feb. 28; Cardiovascular Recovery Unit (CVRU) on Feb. 28; Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion on Feb. 28 (members should stop by the front desk or call 606-324-0339 for information on refunds); Lung Navigation Program on March 2; OLBH Imaging Center (Bellefonte Centre location) on March 6; OLBH Sleep Center on March 27; and Infusion Services on March 27.
According to TENCO, additional sites affected by the closure include Bellefonte Tri-State Pediatrics; Bellefonte Urological Association; Bellefonte Foot Care; OLBH Foundation; Bellefonte Primary Care Grayson; Bellefonte Digest Disease Center; Bellefonte Surgical Associates; Ironton Primary Care; BPC; Ashland Bellefonte Peds; Ashland Family Medicine; Tri-State Neuro Solutions; Bellefonte Women’s Care; Ashland-Bellefonte Cardiology; Cardiology Outreach Bellefonte Heart Care; Bellefonte Arthritis Center; Bellefonte Primary Cannonsburg; Cornerstone Medical Plaza; BPC Ironton; Bellefonte Pediatrics Russell; KY Good Help ACO LLC; BPC Wheelersburg; BPC South Shore; BCP Greenup; T. Robert Love, M.D.; Bellefonte Pulmonary Associates; Bellefonte Oncology Associates; Bellefonte Family Medicine; Canos and Canos; and Ironton Urgent Care.
TENCO’s Ashland Office is located at 1844 Carter Ave. and is available for OLBH employees from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those in need of information should call 606-920-2024. For those unable to access the Carter Avenue office location, the agency will soon be on site at OLBH.
“We are here to try and help,” said Faulkner. “We don’t have all the answers, but we do have resources. We have a network of agencies and organizations that want to help. We will be onsite soon, but until then we encourage people to reach out to us on our website and social media.”
Those wanting to learn more about TENCO workforce development services can visit https://tencocareercenter.com/ or Facebook.com/kentuckycareercentertenco.